UFC Ring Girl Arianny Celeste Flaunts Underboob In Tantalizing Instagram Update

UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste thrilled her 3.3 million Instagram followers with her latest update, in which she shared a scandalous flash of underboob in a yellow t-shirt. The snap was cropped right at the stunner’s waist, so only her upper body was visible. Arianny rocked a yellow t-shirt from the online retailer Fashion Nova, whose pieces she has worn on her Instagram page several times before. She identified herself in the caption of the post as a partner with the brand.

The short had “Vintage 1983” written across the chest in distressed lettering, and had some black detailing on the arms. The fit of the shirt was loose and the neckline was high, so her cleavage was hidden underneath the fabric. However, the shirt was cropped right at the bust, and as Arianny lifted her hand up to her hair, she showed off a flash of underboob.

The stunner allowed her curvaceous physique to be the focal point, and kept the rest of the look simple. She layered two bracelets on one wrist for a chic mixed metals look, and had a delicate ring on the other hand. Her hair was parted in the middle and her brunette locks hung down around her shoulders in tousled curls.

Arianny’s beauty look was done in neutral tones, with a soft peachy nude on her lips and minimal shadow on her eyes. Her bold brows framed her gorgeous eyes, and she parted her lips in a seductive expression.

Arianny’s eager Instagram followers couldn’t get enough of the smoking hot snap, and the post racked up over 38,700 likes within just 9 hours, including a like from former Playboy Playmate of the Year Sara Underwood.

The post also received 428 comments in the same time span from all her fans, who left their praise and compliments in the comments section of the post.

“Did it hurt when you fell from heaven?!?” one fan said flirtatiously.

Another fan couldn’t seem to decide which of her features to compliment, and said “love your pretty face, gorgeous eyes beautiful hair.”

Another follower called her the “best ring girl.”

“You’re simply stunning,” one fan added, followed by several emoji.

While her latest Instagram snap had a vintage vibe, in an update from just yesterday, Arianny rocked an ensemble with a totally different feel. As The Inquisitr reported, the UFC bombshell rocked a pair of fringe boots, a cowboy hat and a dress that showed off her toned legs as she strutted her stuff down a sidewalk in Glendale, California.