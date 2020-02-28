‘Westworld’: HBO Releases New Season 3 Character Posters

As Season 3 of 'Westworld' approaches, HBO releases a pile of new posters.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Season 3 of HBO‘s Westworld. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid potential spoilers.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, HBO has been releasing plenty of new content — including hidden clips — regarding the upcoming third season of their futuristic sci-fi drama series, Westworld. Now, several character posters have also been released, according to Bleeding Cool.

Along with the character posters, HBO has released three dire warnings.

“The real gods are coming.”

“You’re not the only predator here.”

“Welcome to the end of the game.”

All of these taglines were released along with the character posters on HBO Asia’s tweets that first showcased the new images.

Newly released are individual posters of Dolores Abernathy (played by Evan Rachel Wood in the TV series), Caleb (Aaron Paul), Maeve Millay (Thandie Newton), Bernard Lowe/Arnold Weber (Jeffrey Wright), Charlotte Hale (Tessa Thompson), and William/The Man in Black (Ed Harris). All of the images have the same pink hue as the original Season 3 poster. In addition, they all have the phrase, “Free will is not free” emblazoned across them.

As pointed out by Heroic Hollywood, Season 3 will follow closely on after the events that unfolded in the Season 2 finale. Dolores is now free from the park and her story will continue as she explores the outside world. Along the way, she will meet Caleb. He is is a part of what is being described as “neo-Los Angeles.”

As Esquire mentions, Season 3 will also continue to deal with the battle waged by the robots against Delos, their original creators. A new organization called Incite Inc. will also feature in the new season. This corporation looks genuine from the outside but all promotional details about it so far have left viewers believing that they have a secret and potentially sinister motive behind their facade.

It also appears that Maeve will discover yet another theme park where humans can partake of their fantasies using humanoid robots such as Maeve. This world is believed to be based around the time of World War II and will feature war as its foundation. A recent teaser has also suggested that Maeve will be tasked with killing Dolores. However, as yet, it is unclear as to whether or not Maeve will agree to this and viewers will have to tune in on March 15 in order to find out more.

The new character posters for Westworld can be viewed below.

Season 3 of Westworld will premiere on HBO on March 15.