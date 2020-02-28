Fitness Model Ashleigh Jordan Powers Through Intense Ab Routine In White Sports Bra And Green Leggings

Fitness model Ashleigh Jordan showcased an abdominal routine in the most recent video series on her Instagram page, and fans are loving it. Dressed in a white sports bra and green leggings, the blond bombshell started the circuit with a series of lying oblique crunches. For this exercise, Ashleigh lay on her side and arched her torso forward while raising the corresponding leg. In her caption, she recommended doing three rounds of 20 repetitions on both sides.

Next, she moved on to doing weighted scissors kicks, which required her to lie on a yoga mat with her torso raised while holding a medicine ball over her head. While doing so, she raised and lowered each leg one after the other. Her caption suggested doing 40 seconds of the exercise three times.

The third video saw her knock out a set of dead bug reaches. This exercise was similar to crunches but Ashleigh did them with her arms outstretched and added an upward leg extension every time she lifted her torso. In the fourth and final clip, she performed a set of single-leg crunch extensions, which meant that she had to bend each leg toward her chest as she completed the crunch.

As of this writing, the post has accumulated more than 15,000 likes, and over 150 Instagram users have commented on it. In those comments, some fans thanked Ashleigh for motivating them to work out.

“Your such an inspiration to me,” one person wrote. “I hope to be as fit as you someday.”

“I need to do more ab work,” another added. “Thank you for the inspo!”

“I am so happy I found your page,” a third commenter gushed. “Your videos are so informative and I am in love with your workout wear! Thank you for all your wisdom and positivity.”

Furthermore, one fan vouched for the difficulty of the workout Ashleigh demonstrated.

“Just finished doing this and it’s KILLER,” they wrote before adding a heart-eye and fire emoji to their comment.

As with many of her video posts, lots of commenters asked about the model’s leggings, which are from her activewear line NVGTN. Although she has previously said that their next product release will be at the end of March, her fans still asked for more details about it in the comments.

This recent post is hardly Ashleigh’s first time training abs in a video series on her Instagram page. In a previous upload that was shared on the social media platform earlier this month, she targeted her midsection with a combination of exercises with interesting names like dead bugs, bird dog variations, windshield wipers, and more. Each of them involved a yoga mat and seemed to require a lot of intense focus.

The post has been liked more than 50,000 times on Instagram, with over 300 comments from the platform’s users.