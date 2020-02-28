Brazilian Bombshell Alessandra Ambrosio Goes Wild At Carnaval In Skimpy Gold Outfit

Brazilian bombshell Alessandra Ambrosio is currently in Rio De Janeiro celebrating Carnaval, and the stunner tantalized her 10.3 million Instagram followers with a series of Instagram updates documenting her adventures. In her latest post, a double update, Alessandra stunned while surrounded by a group of scandalously dressed revellers.

Alessandra looked absolutely stunning in a nude and gold ensemble that showed off her insane body. The bombshell’s outfit consisted of a nude bodysuit with bedazzled details that added a bit of glimmer to her look. Just yesterday, Alessandra shared a picture in which she posed with the ensemble on, a pair of over-the-top feathers cascading down her back, and a huge gravity-defying crown atop her head. The latest snap showed her in the same ensemble, although she had lost the accessories at that point in the festivities.

Alessandra rocked the figure-hugging nude bodysuit with the gold details, and the suit also featured an embellished collar that made it look as though the Brazilian babe was wearing a statement choker necklace. Her brunette locks cascaded down her back, and her body was toned and bronzed all over. Alessandra had a huge smile on her face as she posed on a brown velvet couch with her “#carnavalgang.”

The other individuals in the photo with Alessandra wore a wide variety of wild ensembles. One woman was dressed head-to-toe in animal print, while another donned a bikini top and neon green and blue animal ears. The man directly to Alessandra’s right slayed in bright pink shorts and floral patterned armbands, and another man in the photo opted to wear nothing but a pair of skimpy black underwear and gold body chains draped across his muscular physique.

The Brazilian beauty appears to be embracing all the carnaval festivities, and keeping her fans updated on all the fun with her frequent posts. Her latest post racked up over 20,400 likes within just 7 hours, and it also received 76 comments from her eager fans.

“Love this and love this crew!!!!!!!” one fan said.

Another follower simply left a series of flame emoji as a comment.

Several other fans followed suit and left a variety of emoji in the comments section of the post.

The nude and gold ensemble wasn’t the first look that Alessandra shared from her carnaval adventures. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, the Brazilian beauty donned a skimpy silver bikini-inspired look that showcased her incredible physique to perfection. The look featured plenty of bedazzled chain details and eye-catching embellishments that made the whole ensemble a major style statement.