‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Friday: Dina’s Health Worsens

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Friday, February 28 bring bad health news for Dina. Plus, Victoria wants to know what happened to her, but the Newmans wish to protect her as long as they can.

Jack (Peter Bergman) shares disturbing news, according to SheKnows Soaps. It’s about Dina’s (Marla Adams) health, and things are getting worse with her Alzheimer’s. Jack has the unenviable task of telling the family that Dina is asleep more than she’s awake these days, and it isn’t looking good for her in the long term. While they’ve known that her health would deteriorate, the Abbott family had hoped that Dina would have a lot more good days left in her life, and now that doesn’t seem like it will be the case.

It’s not good news for Abby (Melissa Ordway), who is already stressed that her sister Victoria (Amelia Heinle) is in the hospital. Plus, Abby has Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) causing problems for The Grand Phoenix, so this news about Dina might put her over the edge right now. Then, Jack also has to call Ashley (Eileen Davidson), who was just back in Genoa City for Victor’s (Eric Braeden) gala and might find herself flying home yet again from Paris. No doubt Kyle (Michael Mealor) will be deeply affected since he’s close with Dina, and Theo (Tyler Johnson) barely even had a chance to get to know his grandmother. The news will also leave Traci (Beth Maitland) sad.

Elsewhere, Victoria is awake, and she seeks answers about what happened to her. It seems as if she might suspect that Billy (Jason Thompson) somehow harmed her, and nobody in Victoria’s family has corrected her suspicions. Victor doesn’t want Victoria to know because right now, Ripley Turner (Christian Keyes) is still on the loose, and they want Victoria to feel safe since her mental state could affect her recovery too.

However, there’s little chance that Victoria won’t find answers soon. She isn’t one to lie around and let everybody keep something this monumental from her. Once she finally learns what happened to her the night Ripley stabbed her at the gala, Victoria will very likely end up blaming her ex and his relationship with Amanda (Mishael Morgan) the way her family blamed Billy. Billy also blames himself, which isn’t helping his stability. Billy is still struggling mightily with his mind, and he seems to be right on the edge of something significant, which could end badly for him.