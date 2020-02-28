Anna Nystrom Slays In Tights & Sexy Over-The-Knee Boots

Anna Nystrom took to social media earlier today to share a smoking hot shot of herself in a fashionable outfit that included tights and over-the-knee boots. Over the past week, she has been sharing a mix of photos, including some in workout outfits and a few dressy looks, but every single one has been incredibly sexy.

In the gorgeous new shot, the model appeared to be bundled up for the cold, rocking an oversized gray trench coat with black outlining around the neck and pockets. She showed off her trim waist with a black belt in the middle of the ensemble, adding a pair of sheer black tights, as well as over-the-knee boots in the same color that went all the way up to her thigh.

The Swedish beauty playfully held a few strands of hair in her hands, wearing it down and slightly waved. She also rocked a beautiful application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and matte lipstick. She tagged her location in Stockholm, Sweden, where she currently resides and takes most of her photos.

In the caption of the shot, Nystrom kept things short and sweet, using just one word and a black heart emoji. Even though the post has only been live on her account for about seven hours, it has earned her rave reviews from her fans.

In addition to well over 73,000 likes, the photo has also raked in an impressive 700 comments. While some of Nystrom’s followers took to the comments section to rave over her figure, countless others were left speechless and opted to use emoji instead of words. A few more simply dropped a line to gush over the blond bombshell’s beauty.

“You are the most beautiful girl in the planet,” one follower raved, adding a single globe emoji to the end of their comment.

“Good Evening Fantastic Beautiful Sweetheart,” a second fan gushed, following up with a few red heart emoji.

“Wow. Absolutely beautiful. You look amazing,” one more admirer added while also including a few flames.

“You are really very beautiful,” another person wrote.

Earlier this week, The Inquisitr shared that Nystrom stunned in another revealing outfit. Once again, she tagged the post in Sweden as she rocked athletic clothing instead. The social media star looked like a vision in white, rocking a loose-fitting white crop top that draped perfectly over her figure. She showed off her toned body in a pair of tight leggings that hugged all of her curves while also accentuating her pert derriere. That post earned thousands of likes and comments.