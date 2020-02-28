‘RHOA’ Star Eva Marcille Thinks NeNe Leakes And Kenya Moore’s Dynamic Is ‘Toxic’

Eva Marcille doesn’t believe Kenya Moore and NeNe Leakes will be friends again in the foreseeable future.

The model and reality star spoke to Hollywood Life and discussed the current rivals on Real Housewives of Atlanta. Although Leakes has made up with the other housewives on the show, Marcille doesn’t think Moore will be the Glee star’s next recipient of an apology. Viewers have watched on the show as Leakes made amends with former friends Cynthia Bailey and Porsha Williams this season. However, Marcille said that she believes due to Leakes’ history with Moore, a sit-down between the two won’t take place.

“I’m glad that NeNe made up with Porsha and Cynthia, they’re our girls, and you go through your stuff and you should be able to get through it. But I don’t know if where NeNe and Kenya are is a place that you can return from,” she dished.

Marcille also said that Leakes’ dynamic with Moore is completely different than what she has with the other co-stars she feuded with. The two have been at odds for over a year, and this season, they almost became physical. RHOA‘s security guards had to restrain Leakes in a recent episode after she and Moore had a disagreement during the cast’s trip to Greece.

“I don’t know, because it’s one of those [friendships] where it’s kind of toxic,” she further explained. “It gets kind of wild child, it’s a lot, you know what I’m saying? To the point to where you have to get physical? You might not want to hang out with that person.”

Marcille then discussed the pair during an episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. While seated next to fellow guest and mentor Tyra Banks, she explained that the ladies’ friendship was a “season” in both their lives. She also shared that, while they aren’t friends, the two women are both cordial on the set.

Leakes and Moore’s friendship dissolved in Season 11 of RHOA. The actress shared some harsh words about Moore while she was pregnant with her daughter, Brooklyn Daly. The feud continued into Leakes’ relationship with Bailey, whom she was longtime pals with. Bailey inadvertently invited Moore to her Seagrams launch last season, which caused drama between her and Leakes.

Leakes, however, apologized to Bailey for any wrongdoings in their friendship. In the midst of their feud, the two ladies both said harsh words to each other, and the model also said the Glee actress was toxic as a friend.