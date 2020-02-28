Carrie Underwood Shows A Memorable Throwback Photo Of Her New Baby Who Just Turned 5 Years Old

Carrie Underwood hit up Instagram on Thursday night to celebrate her son Isaiah’s 5th birthday. She shared a photo of her little boy from when he was a newborn while she wondered in the caption of the social media update where the time had gone between then and now. She called the experience of watching him grow “bittersweet.”

In the touching photo, the American Idol winner gazed lovingly at the small guy in what appeared to be very soon after she gave birth. The 36-year-old talent and mother of two held onto her firstborn son as she cradled him in the crook of her arm. He didn’t seem to be wearing anything while his mom was dressed in a dark-colored garment featuring long sleeves and a modest neckline. She also wore a delicate necklace with a small pendant when the black-and-white picture was taken.

Despite being a new mom, Carrie looked refreshed and ready to raise her young boy. Her blond hair was styled in soft curls and she wore a face full of makeup, including applications of dark eyeshadow, enhanced eyebrows, black mascara or false eyelashes, black eyeliner. natural colored lipstick, blush, and contouring.

Many of Carrie’s 9.4 million followers seemed enamored with the Instagram update picturing the young mother and her baby boy. Within less than half an hour of going live, more than 111,000 people clicked “like” on the post while over 750 people swiftly commented about how they felt about the lovely image.

Some used emoji — including praying hands, red hearts, crying faces, purple hearts, and yellow hearts — to express themselves, while others wrote about the memorable upload and the occasion for which Carrie shared the photo.

“Thx for the good cry. happy birthday Isaiah!!” exclaimed one follower, who added a shining star emoji.

“They grow quick beautiful boy just like his parents,” remarked a second Instagram user.

“Happy birthday to your adorable little buddy! Love how you phrased it. Truly is bittersweet,” stated a third admirer, who added a red heart emoji after talking about Carrie’s long caption.

“How has it already been 5 years?! So, so precious,” said a fourth fan, who added a blue heart emoji.

Carrie recently shared about how she and her husband Mike Fisher have been trying hard to avoid spoiling their two children, Isaiah and his brother, 1-year-old Jacob. In a recent interview, the singer revealed that she and Mike were both raised with “very little compared with what they have today,” as reported by The Inquisitr.

Carrie said it is hers and her spouse’s mission to “keep their children humble” the way their parents did with them.