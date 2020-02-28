Jessie James Decker Flaunts Killer Stems In Short Jean Dress

Jessie James Decker took to social media to show off her legs in a sexy denim attire. As those who follow the singer may know, she uses her popular Instagram page for a variety of things, including promoting her clothing store, Kittenish. Today, the bombshell sizzled in a hot little number to promote the retailer.

In the caption of the image, she told her fans that the new drop on her website was live, wishing them a happy shopping spree. Decker did not reveal exactly where she was in the photo but she struck a pose on a big set of stone stairs, looking straight into the camera with a slight smile on her face. The mother-of-three looked fashionable in a tight, short denim dress that showed off a bit of cleavage, as well as her toned legs. The sexy ensemble featured short sleeves that hit just at her elbows, fitting her like a glove.

Decker added a few accessories to the outfit, rocking a pair of brown heeled booties and a straw hat. She also held a pair of sunglasses in her hand while wearing her long locks pulled back in a low ponytail. To complete her look, she sported a stunning application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, brow gel, and lipstick.

The post has not been live for very long but it’s already earned her a ton of attention with over 17,000 likes, in addition to 70-plus comments. Many Instagrammers took to the update to rave over her gorgeous figure while countless others told her that they would be sure to do some shopping. A few more dropped a line to gush over her beauty.

“I got the fro she skirt and I’m so excited to wear it to boots & hearts when you perform!! You are so pretty,” one of Decker’s followers wrote.

“Do the legs come with the dress? Asking for a friend,” a second Instagrammer wrote, adding a single flame emoji.

“I got my kittenish earrings that I wanted and some other cute stuff! So excited!” a third person commented.

This is not the first time in recent weeks that Decker has showcased her killer fashion sense on social media. Last month, The Inquisitr shared that the 31-year-old showed off her body in a hotel room photo. The superstar looked like a vision in glitter while clad in a two-piece set that included a sequined blazer and matching pants. Under the top, she rocked a plain black tank. Like the new update, that post also earned her rave reviews.