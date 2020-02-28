Amanda Bynes Takes To Social Media To Talk ‘Self-Worth’ And Paparazzi Photos

Amanda Bynes took to Instagram on Thursday evening to talk about self-worth and also paparazzi photos of herself which she claims are being photoshopped.

In the video, Amanda is sitting outside on a swing with red cushions. She is wearing a gray long-sleeved top and wears her brown hair down and with some curl on the end.

“I wanted to post a video today to talk about paparazzi and self-worth,” Amanda begins.

“Whenever I see a paparazzi photo, the majority of the time, I look nothing like myself. I’m talking 16 chins, face looks completely different. It’s an all-around terrifying experience to look myself up online,” the actress revealed.

The She’s the Man actress was clearly emotional over the issue, admitting that she was about to cry.

Amanda goes on to state that she made the video to show her fans that she is “just like” them and that while she wants to look her best, she is aware that she can take an “unflattering shot.”

“But the amount of unflattering shots I see online, I know they are being photoshopped. I don’t look like that in the photos that I take or when I look at myself in the mirror,” she claimed.

She finished her video by telling her fans she “loves them” and says she will talk to them “soon.”

Although the video had been viewed over 136,000 times in the first two hours of being posted, she disabled comments on the post.

The actress has been spotted out and about in Los Angeles this past week with fiance Paul Michael. Paparazzi snapped photos of the two leaving an IHOP after breakfast and they were spotted again on another day heading to the Verizon Store. For both occasions, the former All That star wore comfortable clothing and appeared happy to be spending time with her fiance who she introduced to fans recently.

The two recent outings with Paul are the first she has made out in public since announcing her engagement on Valentine’s Day. While she has shared photos and videos of the two of them together on social media, only recently have paparazzi photos of the two together been appearing online.

While Amanda Bynes may be happy with her fiance, actually getting married may pose a challenge. The former Nickelodeon actress is under a conservatorship. As a result, she will not be able to get married unless her mother Lynn, who is her conservator, approves. Not only that, but Amanda recently spoke out about the conservatorship on Instagram and revealed that she has some issues with parts of the agreement, specifically those that pertain to her mental health therapy.