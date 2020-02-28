Blac Chyna Showcases Her Curves In Sunny Yellow Dress

Blac Chyna caught the sun’s rays as she heated up Instagram in her latest update, posing in a skintight dress that showcased her every curve.

The former reality star shared a two-photo slideshow of herself in the frock, wearing a ruched, goldenrod-colored garment that flaunted her hourglass figure. The dress featured thin straps, while the spaghetti strap neckline was low enough to show off her ample cleavage. Her décolletage piercing sported a tiny diamond stud. The clingy ensemble, which only reached as far as her thighs, also showcased her derriere.

She wore her black hair in a short pixie cut with a deep part.

The photos were taken at the golden hour, and Chyna radiated in the sunlight. Her multi-colored tattoo peeked out from under the dress.

In the first picture, Chyna posed with her locks covering one eye, with a hand touching her tresses to block the rays from her eyes. She smiled slightly at the camera.

Her nails were stiletto-shaped and featured a slight leopard-print design.

In the second photo, the former reality star looked directly at the camera, this time with her bangs brushed off of her other eye.

For her makeup, Chyna wore a swipe of black liner on her eyelids. Her lashes were coated with mascara and curled upwards. She wore a warm blush on her cheeks, which made her cheekbones glint in the light. Her lips were painted with a nude gloss.

Chyna’s 16.7 million followers were quick to react to the Instagram set, as the slideshow racked up more than 48,000 likes and over 800 comments in just one hour. While some fans responded to the pictures by solely using emoji, others wrote lengthier messages to the model.

“This look on you is everything,” one user gushed.

“You looking like a sunset at its hottest moment,” another complimented.

“Yessss Angela,” wrote a third fan.

“Okay Miss Chyna,” said a fourth follower, who added two heart-eye emoji to their comment.

Chyna tagged the location as Miami, and she seems to be having a good time visiting the sizzling Florida city. Just recently, she shared several photos of herself in the same location wearing a swimsuit that was very similar in color to the dress.

In those images, the model lounged by the pool in the skimpy bathing suit. The one-piece featured a plunging neckline that reached all the way to her midriff, showcasing her ample cleavage. The thong swimsuit flaunted her derriere as well, and left almost nothing to the imagination.