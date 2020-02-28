Jinger Duggar Says Goodbye To Husband Jeremy As She Jets Off To Arkansas With Felicity

Jinger Duggar will be reunited with her family soon.

Jinger Duggar has said goodbye to husband Jeremy Vuolo, but fans have nothing to worry about. She will only be gone for a few days. According to a report by OK! Magazine, the star of TLC’s Counting On indicated on her Instagram stories that she and daughter Felicity are hopping on a plane for a trip to visit her family in Arkansas.

The mom of one let her 1.3 million Instagram followers know that she is taking Felicity for a last minute visit with the Duggar family. She is leaving Jeremy at home in L.A. as he continues his seminary studies. Jinger captured their goodbyes in photos and shared them on her stories on the social media platform. The first snap has the Vuolo family posing for the camera at the airport. Jeremy is holding his 1-year-old daughter and his wife is resting her face against his. The second photo that Jinger shared is a sentimental picture of Felicity getting kisses from her daddy as she is staring cutely towards the camera.

Jeremy has on a suit jacket and a tie, as he is frequently seen in. He is also wearing a chic pair of sunglasses to shield the L.A. sun from his eyes. His famous wife is wearing a black top with a high collar and has her blond highlighted locks pulled back away from her face.

The last two snapshots shows the little Duggar granddaughter waiting inside the airport terminal One is of her standing there with a small backpack attached to her. Felicity is wearing a pair of black leggings with a red and black plaid shirt. Her little white tennis shoes completed her outfit. Part of her hair was pulled back into a tiny pony tail that was noticeably sticking up at the top of her head.

Jinger indicated in the last photo that they were waiting for the next flight. Felicity is seen sitting on the floor of the airport with all of her favorite things surrounding her. There is a book and a toy on the floor, as well as the backpack that has an animal face on it. She appears to be happy with her sippy cup in hand as well.

Jinger gave no hints as to why exactly she is heading to Arkansas for a family visit. She may just be missing them and this is a good time to pay them a visit. She and Jeremy have begun filming new episodes of Counting On, as Jeremy recently indicated on his Instagram. This trip could have something to do with the show as well.