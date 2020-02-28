Addison Russell’s Entire ‘Baseball Prospectus’ Blurb Is The Domestic Violence Hotline

Former Chicago Cubs middle infielder Addison Russell is still looking for a team to play on in 2020. While the one-time starting shortstop for a World Series champion had a rough 2019 at the plate, it’s not his struggles batting that is likely holding him back. Russell is being followed by domestic abuse allegations from his ex-wife were serious and believable enough to merit a suspension from Major League Baseball for the end of the 2018 season and the beginning of the 2019 season.

For its part, Baseball Prospectus wants to make sure no one forgets why Russell is a free agent. As pointed out by Ringer‘s Shaker Samman the publication has gone out of its way not to waste words with the kind of scouting report they give most of the rest of the players in MLB. Instead, as Samman posted on Twitter, the blurb accompanying Russell is nothing more than the phone number for the 24-hour national domestic violence hotline.

It turns out this isn’t the first time the magazine has singled out Addison Russell for what he’s alleged to have done to ex-wife Melisa Reidy. While the 2019 Baseball Prospectus blurb was more verbose, one Twitter user pointed out to Samman that the magazine once again paid more attention to what the former Chicago Cubs star did off the field than on.

Michael B. Thomas / Getty Images

The blurb started off in much the way you might expect any paragraph might about a player to recap their season but took a turn quickly to talk about what Russell is alleged to have done to Reidy and how victims of domestic abuse should be believed and treated properly.

This isn’t the first time the publication has gone out of its way to draw attention to the bad acts of Major League players. The 2020 entry for Addison Russell is the first time in recent memory that a player’s blurb wasn’t really a blurb about baseball at all.

Once one of the top prospects in baseball, it doesn’t appear there have been many offers of a contract for Addison Russell. He was acquired by the Chicago Cubs during the 2014 season from the Oakland Athletics. His rookie season in 2015, he hit just.242 and 13 home runs. In his second full year in the bigs in 2016, his batting average dropped to.238 but he bashed 21 home runs.

While Cubs fans were hoping Russell was signaling he was about to break out, he never hit higher than.250 in a season and never hit more than 12 homers for Chicago. While former teammate Kris Bryant famously claimed the team didn’t do much over the winter, they at least cut Addison Russell loose.