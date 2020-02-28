LeBron James Led A Team Prayer On The Plane When News Broke About Kobe Bryant’s Death

"I think it was needed for us to come together and just give thanks to the man above," LeBron said when finding out Kobe died.

LeBron James was on a team plane when he found out Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash and the Los Angeles Lakers forward was able to remain composed enough to gather team members and lead a prayer.

As the current face of the Lakers, James has been called upon to publicly speak about the death of his friend since the tragic accident on January 26. The Akron, Ohio native was on a team flight with several members of the organization when news broke about the crash which took his friend’s life.

A report from ESPN revealed details of how the players and staff handled the heartbreaking news. Bryant was not only a prominent figure for the team but a friend to many on board. Anthony Davis told the outlet that everyone on the flight was crying.

There was still a state of disbelief for many as they frantically attempted to get online to verify the news. Davis says he was just getting a connection when Dwight Howard began crying and told him the 41-year-old was gone.

Team coach, Frank Vogel had the unenviable task of addressing each person on the plane and calmly explaining that the Lakers legend had died. This news impacted players, coaches, training staff, security, and virtually every person on the flight associated with the Lakers.

Once everyone had been told the news of the crash was genuine, James took it upon himself to gather his teammates together and lead a prayer. This was especially difficult since the 35-year-old had spoken to Bryant on the phone the night before.

Even though he was unprepared, James came up with a prayer and felt the team coming together was more important than his words.

“It was just off the top off my head, just off the cuff. I think it was needed for us to come together and just give thanks to the man above,” he told ESPN.

His thoughts were with Bryant’s wife and children when he led the prayer.

“Even though at times we question him and question why he do some of the things that he do, know that he’s never made a mistake. And just hope that he has his hands on top of Vanessa [Bryant] and the kids at that time, and hope that he continues to watch over all of us.”

As reported by The Inquisitr, video footage captured James getting off the team plane after the harrowing flight and he was in tears. Bryant’s final Twitter post was an ode to his friend for passing him on the all-time scoring list.