‘General Hospital’ Spoilers For Friday: Molly Breaks TJ’s Heart

Molly Lansing Davis and TJ Ashford have been dating for a while now, and this week on General Hospital, TJ is ready to take the next step in their relationship. He proposed to his girl on Thursday, but it looks like it may not have been such a good idea after all. Molly didn’t say yes to the dress. Instead, she turned him down. Spoilers from Soap Central indicates that she will be torn, but it sure looked like she was pretty sure that she didn’t want to get married at all.

Tj was quite nervous about the proposal, especially after Molly’s previous rant against weddings and marriage. It was even worse right before he popped the question. After realizing that maybe it just wasn’t the right time, he tried stopping the ring from being plopped in front of her that was sitting on top of her dessert. Molly had a shocked look on her face, but TJ was even more shocked when she told him no. The General Hospital previews for Friday reveals that things aren’t looking good for this young couple.

Molly may eventually change her mind about marrying TJ, however, she appears to be certain at this point in her life that this is not what she wants. She will likely try to explain to TJ why she she turned him down, but his heart will be broken. He told her that he wants to spend the rest of his life with her.

It may be that Molly feels like they are too young for a marriage or she just like the way things are between them right now. TJ isn’t the only one shocked by Molly’s reaction. General Hospital fans had a lot to say about the scenes on Thursday. Many feel like the writers have changed Molly as she was always the one who grew up as a hopeless romantic. Of course, that was when she was younger. It may be that she has changed her tune on marriage considering what happened to her mom’s marriage to Julian Jerome.

The timing of TJ proposing to Molly has fans curious about what may be coming. Cyrus Renault has declared war in Port Charles and many will be in the line of fire soon. The Inquisitr had previously detailed some of the chaos that is expected next week. Cyrus is determined to take revenge on Jordan and Taggert, while also starting a mob war with Sonny Corinthos.

TJ is Jordan’s son and he is in danger. Taggert’s daughter, Trina, has been kidnapped along with Cameron Webber, and that means that TJ is a target as well. Will something happen to TJ? General Hospital spoilers tease that there is much more to come as no one in Port Charles is safe.