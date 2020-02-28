Vanessa Hudgens Rocks A See-Through Bodysuit, Black Stilletos, & Almost Nothing Else: ‘Turn It On, Baby’

On Thursday, Vanessa Hudgens was not shy about showing off her enviable body on Instagram. While placing her shapely torso on top of what appeared to be a vintage television as she bent over the monitor with her legs bent, she rocked a see-through bodysuit that featured sparkly bits all over the footless garment. She looked as if she had come to a standstill after crawling to her position.

In the resulting photo that included the hashtag “Thirsty Thursday” in the caption, the perky brunette also wore a pair of black stilettos and virtually nothing else.

Vanessa has made it a practice to have fun on this day of the week, taking to social media and sharing her humor as well as her curves. As she used her hards to support her head, she gazed straight at the camera in a flirty way. Her booty was in full view while sporting a seam running down the middle of her bottom cheeks. Her tiny waist was also marked by a seam in the bodysuit while the beautiful entertainer revealed a lot of side boob because of the diaphanous nature of her barely-there outfit.

Vanessa wore her dark hair pulled back from her face as the style blended in with the black background. Her lips had been painted red for the perfect pop of color in a scene that seemed to warrant a bit of sass. The rest of her face possessed plenty of makeup, including darkened and shaped eyebrows, black mascara, black eyeliner, contouring, and a bit of blush.

For more bling to accompany the shiny beads that covered her outfit, Vanessa added a chunky bracelet and classy turquoise earrings.

Among Vanessa’s 38 million Instagram followers, more than 712,000 people clicked “like” on her sexy update, while over 2,700 people wrote about the model and her latest look. Some people used emoji — such as dripping faucets, heart-eye faces, black hearts, and crying-laughing face emoji — to illustrate how they were feeling about the star’s revealing post, while other people used their words.

“Get it girl!!!!!!” exclaimed actress Draya Michelle, who added a heart-eye cat face emoji.

“Oh sweet heaven. I LOVE THIS. Everything. About. It,” remarked actress Juliette Lewis, who added a fire, clapping hands, and heart emoji.

“Thirsty Thursday is the best thing ever,” stated another fan.

“I look forward to Thursday’s because of you,” commented a fourth Instagram user, who added two heart-eye face emoji.

Vanessa has been posting plenty of revealing photos on social media in recent weeks. A little more than a month ago, the High School Musical star and actor Austin Butler broke up after being together for nine years, according to The Inquisitr.

Since the split, the star’s fans have been especially supportive, particularly so on Instagram just like they were on this Thirsty Thursday.