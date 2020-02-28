Stassie Karanikolaou Flaunts Ample Curves In Tropical New Photo

In her latest Instagram upload, Stassie Karanikolaou flaunted her assets in a stunning locale with palm trees swaying in the background.

The model stood in front of green bushes and cerulean waters, turning around to face the camera as her backside took center stage.

She wore light-wash, skintight jeans that showcased her curvy derriere. On top, she was clad in a midriff-baring white tank top that featured silver-sequined piping around the garment. The ensemble showed off her fit physique and hourglass figure.

Stassie’s platinum blond locks were pulled back in a high, tight ponytail. Her long, pin-straight tresses cascaded down her back, reaching the top of her shirt. The roots of her hair were a light brown color that transitioned into the white-blond hue, giving off an ombre look. Some stray baby hairs weren’t pulled back with the rest of her hair, and instead were gelled in a curl in front.

She stared straight at the camera, giving a “come hither” look with her eyes.

Her tanned, sun-kissed skin stood out against the blue-gray cloudy sky and lush colors of the tropical location.

Though Stassie didn’t tag where she was, she made sure to note in her caption that she was ready for some time spent on the beach in a warm climate.

As for her makeup, Stassie made sure to let her natural beauty shine through, wearing only a minimal amount. Her eyebrows were filled in with a brown pencil and were carefully shaped and arched. Her lashes were coated with black mascara and curled upwards. She wore a thin swipe of eyeliner in her waterline. Her cheeks were brushed with a warm, pink blush, making her cheekbones pop. Her pout was painted with a matte lipstick.

She wore a tiny diamond stud as her tragus piercing.

Stassie’s 6.8 million followers flocked to the comments section of the photo in droves. While some chose to comment solely with heart and heart-eye emoji, other fans opted to leave the Instagram star lengthier messages.

“You are gorgeous,” one follower commented, adding the flame emoji.

“Look back at it,” wrote a second user, including heart-eye smiley faces.

“I’m dead,” joked a third fan.

“WIFE,” exclaimed a fourth follower in all-caps.

As Stassie fans and Inquisitr readers know, the model often shares sultry pictures of herself on her Instagram grid. She recently showcased her booty in a skintight, black two-piece. The ensemble also featured a cut-out at her midriff, flaunting her toned physique.