Video Shows Coronavirus Czar Mike Pence Wiping His Nose Before Shaking Hands At News Conference On The Virus

A viral video shows recently named coronavirus response coordinator Mike Pence wiping his nose with his bare hands and then shaking hands with leaders — at a press conference to announce the Trump administration’s efforts to stop the spread of the deadly disease.

The a short clip of Pence wiping his nose was shared on Twitter shortly after the press conference in which Donald Trump announced that Vice President Pence would be leading the response to the disease. The selection of Pence to lead the coronavirus response had already drawn controversy, as critics said he was not equipped to lead a medical response and was widely criticized as the governor of Indiana for his slow response to an HIV outbreak.

Pence’s lapse in hygiene drew even more pushback. Experts have said that the best way to prevent the spread of the coronavirus is to frequently wash hands — especially after coming in contact with their nose.

“The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises people to spend at least 20 seconds scrubbing their hands, especially after going to the bathroom and before eating — as well as after blowing their nose, coughing or sneezing,” the New York Post noted.

As the New York Times reported, Pence’s office will be coordinating all public information on the spread of the coronavirus including controlling public messaging and appearances from government officials. The report noted that the White House has ordered Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infections Diseases and considered the foremost expert in the administration on the spread of viruses, to clear any public statements with the administration before making them.

This comes after Trump was reportedly furious that top health officials contradicted his more optimistic statements on the spread of the coronavirus, warnings that played a role in the major dip in the stock market this week. As The Inquisitr reported, Trump was upset that the warnings about the imminent spread of the disease had an immediate impact on the markets.

The warning had come from Dr. Nancy Messonnier, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, who warned on Tuesday that the spread of the coronavirus would be inevitable.

“It’s not so much a question of if this will happen anymore, but rather more a question of exactly when this will happen and how many people in this country will have severe illnesses,” Dr. Messonnier told reporters.