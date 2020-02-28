Kelsey Weier Says She Never Wanted To Be The ‘Bachelorette’

Kelsey Weier went on 'The Bachelor' with her focus solely on Peter Weber.

While many women may go on The Bachelor with the hope of later being given the opportunity to be The Bachelorette, this wasn’t Kelsey Weier’s way of thinking. As the most recent woman to be sent home by Bachelor Peter Weber, Weier’s name has been thrown around a lot in consideration for who will take on the role of the leading lady next season, a goal she says she was never actually seeking, according to People.

Weier dropped everything to go on The Bachelor in hopes of finding love with Weber. That was her priority. She wasn’t thinking about fame nor the other opportunities she may be granted by the Bachelor franchise after the show.

“Coming into this, that was never my intent or goal. It was always to see if this actually could work for me. And I thought it could with Peter, but I haven’t been asked and honestly up until I started to figure out my feelings towards Peter, it’s never something that I’ve even thought about.”

Weier got off to a rocky start this season after getting involved in the now infamous ‘champagnegate’ incident with fellow contestant Hannah Ann Sluss. She had brought a special bottle of champagne from home in hopes of sharing it with Weber. However, Sluss, not realizing the significance of the bottle, opened it herself. Weier was not happy and let her know. In an effort to console her, Weber got Weier a new bottle of champagne which later exploded in her face, prompting plenty of online jokes.

Despite it all, Weier seemed to redeem herself later on in the season and forged a genuine connection with Weber. It was clear her feelings for him were genuine. It’s because of this that she’s been identified as a strong candidate for Bachelorette by Bachelor alum Ashley Iaconetti. Iaconetti is a fan of Weier for this role for more than one reason, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

“That girl is trying to find her husband. I don’t even think she cares about all the hoopla that comes with the show,” Iaconetti said.

Even though there were some challenging moments and various scenes that didn’t portray her in the best light, Weier conveyed that she doesn’t regret going on the show and putting her heart on the line.

“Do I necessarily regret everything I did? No, just because it was a learning experience for me,” she said.