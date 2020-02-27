‘Professional Smokeshow’ Kindly Myers Barely Covers Herself In Unzipped Red Swimsuit

Kindly Myers almost let it all hang out in her most recent swimsuit shot. The woman who is known as the “Professional Smokeshow” has been sizzling in a number of swimsuits lately, including a NSFW plaid bikini that she rocked in two different Instagram posts yesterday. In the most recent share that was added to her smoking hot feed, Myers left little to the imagination in a bright red swimsuit.

In the sultry new photo, the Playboy model kneeled in the middle of the shot, offering the camera a seductive look on her face. She held her long blond locks with both hands, wearing it parted in the middle and falling all the way down past her chest. Even though she appeared to be ready for a day at the beach, posing in the sand, the social media sensation sported a beautiful makeup application that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipstick.

Her tatted wrist and hips were also on display, but it was her skimpy swimwear that really had her fans blushing. For the occasion, Myers stunned in a barely there red swimsuit that dipped low on her chest and was unzipped, showing off plenty of cleavage, as well as her taut tummy.

The bottom of the suit was high cut and showcased her killer legs as well. In the caption, she said that a good day is a good day, but a bad day makes for a funny story. She also directed fans to the link in her bio.

The bombshell tagged her photographer, as well as Swimsuit USA in the post, and in just six hours, it’s already racked up over 15,000 likes and well over 200 comments. Most social media users were quick to rave over her killer body, while many others flooded the comments section with emoji instead.

“I want you babe, super hot darling!” one follower raved, adding a few flame and heart emoji.

“You look absolutely gorgeous and smoking hottt,” a second fan added along with a wide variety of emoji at end of their post.

“Roses are red, violets are blue we can’t wait to be in the Bahamas with Y-O-U,” another Instagrammer commented.

Earlier this week, The Inquisitr shared that Myers stunned in another hot photo, that time in a bikini. In the shot, she struck a pose on the staircase in her home, showing off her well-known figure in a skimpy suit, including a triangle top that offered generous views of side boob. Like her most recent share, that one earned her thousands of likes.