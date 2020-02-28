Kris Jenner Dishes On Why Kourtney Kardashian Is Currently Filming ‘KUWTK’ After Announcing Her Exit

Kris Jenner explains why fans of Keeping Up with the Kardashians will be seeing daughter Kourtney Kardashian on the show in its upcoming seasons.

The momager appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday, February 27 and discussed Kourtney’s return on Keeping Up. The Poosh CEO declared last year that she was separating from the show to focus on her family more. However, she recently posted several pictures on her Instagram page where she was posing while on the set of the show.

According to Hollywood Life, Kris explained to Ellen that Kourtney never intended to leave the show full-time. Although she expressed her frustrations with the show, Kris said her oldest daughter was always supposed to take a temporary break. So she wasn’t surprised like the rest of the show’s fans when she saw Kourtney was back to filming.

“I think she just needed a little bit of a break,” Kris explained on the show. “You know how we all hit a tipping point? She hit a wall, and she was frustrated, and she felt under-appreciated, and that her sisters didn’t understand her boundaries.”

Kris also said that it was Kourtney’s love for her family and the show that ultimately brought her back. Kourtney, along with her famous siblings, have been filming the E! series since 2007. Fans have watched as Kourtney evolved from the single big sister on the show to a single mother of three children. Kris said filming the show, in general, was never her reason for wanting to leave.

“We actually all really enjoy doing the show because we get to be together all day,” Kris continued. “We’re about to start our 19th season, which is filming [right now]. So yeah, I just think she would miss us.”

Both Kim and Khloe Kardashian echoed Kris’ sentiments shortly after Kourtney announced she was leaving the show. The two said that several family members have left the show in the past, including their brother Rob Kardashian. They also pointed out that the family members eventually come back to the show, and they didn’t think that Kourtney will be any different.

While Kourtney hasn’t shared if she will be as visible on the show in Season 19, Season 18 of Keeping Up already has fans buzzing about the show. A trailer for the new season shows Kim and Kourtney involved in a fight that results in a physical altercation. Kris talked about the fight for a bit on Ellen. The mother of six shared that once she saw the fight herself, she told her daughters to “grow up.”