Khloe Kardashian Dazzles In A Skintight Denim Jumpsuit

Khloe Kardashian wowed her 105 million Instagram followers on Thursday, February 27, posing in a low-cut denim jumpsuit that hugged her every curve.

The Instagram set contained two photos of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wearing the skintight ensemble. The medium-wash jumpsuit featured a dangerously low zipper that went all the way down past her midriff, though Khloe only had it unzipped past her chest, which showed off her cleavage.

The garment also sported two breast pockets with buttons, with pleats cascading down from the bottom. A denim belt crossed over her midriff, showcasing her hourglass figure. She cuffed the sleeves of the outfit, so they came down just past her elbows.

Khloe accessorized the look with two chain necklaces, one spelling out “True,” her daughter’s name, in diamonds. She also rocked silver chain bracelets on each of her wrists.

Her hair was cut into a bob that just touched the top of her shoulders. She parted her tresses in the middle. Her roots appeared dark brown, though her locks quickly transitioned into a platinum blond hue, giving a slight ombre effect.

As for her makeup, an orange-champagne hue dusted her lids, reaching her brow bone. Her lashes were thick and curled upwards. She wore a thick swipe of eyeliner on her lids and in her waterline. A warm blush brushed her cheeks. Icy white highlighter dotted the tip of her nose. She wore a mocha-colored gloss on her lips.

At the time of this writing, the Instagram slideshow garnered more than 285,000 likes and racked up over 1,825 comments.

Upon seeing the sizzling shots of their idol, Khloe’s fans flocked to the comments section in droves to compliment the reality star and praise her all-denim look.

“You are a queen,” one fan wrote, adding a heart-eye emoji to their comment.

“Wow you slay it girl,” another added, including a heart emoji.

“OK WOW,” a third user said, writing in all-caps to display their enthusiasm.

“OMG STUNNING,” exclaimed a fourth follower.

This is just the latest fashion-forward photo that Khloe posted on her Instagram grid.

As The Inquisitr has reported, she previously shared a paparazzi shot of herself pumping gas, flaunting her fit physique as she did so.

In that image, Khloe wore a white, long-sleeved crop top, which she paired with ankle-length, distressed jeans. She sported a black, wide-brimmed hat, sunglasses, and sneakers with the look, finishing it off with a purse that was wrapped around her waist.