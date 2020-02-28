Sofia Vergara Gets A New Gig As A Judge On ‘America’s Got Talent’ After Wrapping ‘Modern Family’

Earlier this month, Sofia Vergara said goodbye to her role as Gloria Delgado-Pritchett, a part she played for 11 seasons on the long-running ABC sitcom, Modern Family. However, that was not her final bow on the small screen for 2020 because, starting later this year, the sassy and provocative Colombian-American will take a seat on the same panel as Howie Mandell and Simon Cowell to judge America’s Got Talent.

German supermodel-mogul Heidi Klum will also be back as one of the four arbiters on the talent show, while Terry Crews will continue to host the NBC variety program during its 15th season.

Vergara and Klum will take over from Gabrielle Union and Julianne Hough, both of whom left America’s Got Talent in November after just one season after being ousted by the network. The move created controversy for Union, who was at the center of an official investigation after allegations were made regarding “a hostile work environment.”

The outcome of that investigation has not yet been announced to the general public, according to Deadline.

Meanwhile, the latest member to join the panel is eager to start her new job.

“I’m so happy to join my new family on AGT,” Vergara announced in a statement.

“This is a new and exciting next chapter for me and I’m extremely proud to be the first Latin judge on the show. I can’t wait to watch all the talent and have fun with all you guys!”

The excitement is mutual on the network side.

“Sofia’s infectious energy and sharp wit will blend perfectly with returning favorites Heidi, Simon, Howie, and Terry,” stated Meredith Ahr, president of NBC Entertainment’s alternative and reality group.”

“As both a respected actress and successful entrepreneur, she embodies the American dream that is synonymous with AGT‘s transformative stage,” Ahr added.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Because of her success in various roles for a number of mediums, South American-born Sofia — who recently became a U.S. citizen — has earned a name for herself in Hollywood. According to her IMDb profile, the 47-year-old celebrity is best known for her roles in films such as Danielle Riva in Hot Pursuit (2015), Lydia in The Three Stooges (2012), and as Inez in Chef (2014).

Sofia earned four Emmy nominations and Golden Globe nominations for her role as the family matriarch on Modern Family. Beyond that part on television, she played a beautiful Latina on ABC’s Dirty, Sexy, Money in 2007. That same year, she appeared as Esperanza Villalobos on The Knights of Prosperity, which also aired on ABC.

On IMDb, Sofia is listed as having worked as a producer, a host, a model, a spokesperson, and a comedian. For six years, she was feted as the top-earning actress on television, according to Forbes.

In 2017, the source stated that Vergara took in a whopping $41.5 million in the fiscal year, earning about $15 million more than The Big Bang Theory‘s Kaley Cuoco.