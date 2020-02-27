‘The Bachelor’s’ Victoria Fuller Accused Of ‘Relentless’ Bullying By Former Classmate

A woman claiming to be Victoria Fuller's former classmate says the 'Bachelor' contestant bullied her to the point of having to switch schools.

A woman claiming to be a former classmate of Bachelor contestant Victoria Fuller is sharing her own experience with the 26-year-old from Virginia Beach, Virginia. The woman, who uses the user name ‘Ttthrowthisawayyy’, wrote a lengthy post on Reddit in which she explained the horrible ways in which Fuller allegedly bullied her from eighth grade through when they were in high school, even to the point of having to switch schools, according to Women’s Health.

The woman begins by saying she had heard of Fuller before ever having met her because she was aware of her reputation and of her “loose morals.” She goes on to tell the story of how Fuller publicly mocked her, making fun of her for her clothes and for her weight. She allegedly turned her friends against her, and even drew her to self harm.

“That brand of torment lasted for two straight years. Maybe that doesn’t seem like a long time, but it was so damaging that I started self harming, and doing everything I could to convince my parents to let me stay home. By the middle of freshman year of highschool, during which I had Spanish 2 with her, I was crying waiting in the parking lot for my parents to come get me. Once again, every. Single. Day.”

The woman was eventually allowed to switch to a different school in order to get away from Fuller’s bullying but the detrimental effects the torment had on her life would have an effect for years to come. She went on to say that she had decided to tell her story not to bash Fuller the way she did to her but to allow the world to know her for who she really is.

The woman was able to verify that she was in fact who she claims to be to Women’s Health but would like to remain anonymous. She explained further about her decision to speak out, saying she was particularly moved to speak out after seeing a post by Fuller in which she condemned bullying, calling it unfair.

“That kind of hypocrisy deserves to have a light shone on it, in my opinion,” she told the publication.

Fuller has not yet spoken out regarding this allegations against her. She is still in the running for Bachelor Peter Weber’s heart after the previous episode left off on a cliffhanger. Madison Prewett and Hannah Ann Sluss are also still on the show, as The Inquisitr previously reported.