Bombshell Cindy Prado Rocks Curly Mane & Flaunts Taut Tummy In Stunning Instagram Update

Cindy Prado took to Instagram earlier today to share a beautiful photo of her long, curly mane and her taut stomach for a special celebration. While the Cuban cutie usually shares photos of herself as part of modeling gigs that she takes part in, she also updates her them on her everyday life as well, which is exactly what she did earlier today in a brand new series of images.

In the first photo in the deck, the brunette bombshell posed with her doctor outside of the Feinerman Vision Center, where she told her followers that she woke up with 20/20 vision because of surgery that she had there. Prado was all smiles, holding up a sign that read “#nomoreglasses” and showing off her rock-hard body in a sexy two-piece set. On top, the beauty sported a gray cropped sweater that hit just below her chest, showing off her toned tummy. She paired the look with some insanely tight leggings that showed off her trim legs.

The Miami resident wore her long blond locks parted to the side with a number of curls flowing down her mane. She also appeared to be wearing a minimal application of makeup that included mascara, blush, highlighter, and foundation. Like Prado, her doctor was smiling for the shot, wearing a pair of dark gray scrubs and an orange watch. The next photo in the series was another one of Prado with her doctor, and the last few were videos that she took during her experience.

In the caption of the update, she told her fans how happy she was that the surgery went well, adding that she can see without the aid of glasses now.

Since the post went live a short time ago, it’s earned her a ton of praise with over 6,000 likes, in addition to 100-plus comments. Some Instagrammers took to the post to let her know that she looks stunning while countless others raved over her figure. A few others commented on the surgery that she had done.

“The last one is absolutely iconic,” one follower raved, adding a few flame and heart emoji.

“How are you this beautiful all the time?” a second fan asked.

“I am so happy for you!!! Here is a good tip for your eyes. And maybe you already know this. Always wear your sunglasses when outdoors, no matter if it is sunny or not. Except for night time, obviously!!! Congrats again on your new,” a third person suggested.