Danielle Knudson Flaunts Chest In Black & White Nude Pic On Instagram

Danielle Knudson shared a couple of sultry photos on her Instagram page today to tantalize her 508,000 followers. The blond beauty posed nude for the black-and-white snaps and censored them in two different ways.

In the first picture in the Instagram update, the model was captured from her head down to her upper thighs. She stood with her hands behind her neck and her elbows angled out to the sides. Danielle glanced at the camera with a coy expression on her face with her eyes open slightly and her lips parted. The lighting was overhead, showcasing her face and upper torso. There were two light pink paintbrush overlays that were placed strategically to censor the photo for social media, but her underboob and toned abs were hard to miss.

The second Instagram picture was cropped from Danielle’s waist up to give fans a closer look at her face and chest. This time, instead of a pink stripe, the bombshell opted to censor her left boob with a graphic. The image was of a black star with a boy caught mid-laugh, and although it covered her nipple, for the most part, some of it peeked through. She wore her hair in an off-center part and brushed her wavy locks in front of both shoulders, and tilted her head slightly to allow her hair to cover her right nipple. The zoomed-in snap also offered a better look at her makeup application that included mascara, shimmery eyeshadow, and lipstick.

The New York-based photographer César Balcázar was tagged in the post. From the sound of one of her captions, they are both working on a project and fans might be lucky enough to get more sneak peeks.

Many of the sensation’s followers headed to the comments section with their various compliments.

“Love your hair like this!!!” gushed a fan.

“Just in case you need reminding, you are beautiful,” declared a second social media user.

“This series is INSANE,” raved a third supporter.

“LOL at your caption. You’re awesome just wanted to let you know,” wrote an admirer.

The stunner also shared another nude photo on December 31, 2019, but that time, she wore a pair of boots. Danielle posed in front of a dark backdrop and faced her right shoulder toward the camera, crossing her arms in front of her chest. She propped out her right leg and her shoes were eye-catching. The thigh-high cowboy boots featured realistic snakeskin-print. The model’s booty and sideboob peeked through and she glanced over with a sultry pout on her face.