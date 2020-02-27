Jessa Duggar Shares New Photo Of Ivy Jane, Says She Is ‘The Happiest Baby I’ve Ever Met’

It was cuteness overload when Jessa Duggar shared a sweet photo of her daughter.

Jessa Duggar has taken to Instagram once again to share a brand new picture of her adorable baby girl, Ivy Jane Seewald. The Counting On star loves to share snaps of her three kids quite frequently. This recent one of her 9-month-old daughter has her fans totally agreeing with her statement that she is quite a happy child.

Taking to the social media platform on Thursday, Jessa posted a closeup snapshot of Ivy Jane. She is looking directly at the camera as they are standing outside. Although the Duggar daughter is holding Ivy in her arms, her face isn’t actually seen in the photo. The focus is on the little girl and her happy face. Jessa said in the caption that Ivy Jane is the happiest baby that she has ever met, and many of her 2.2 million followers happen to agree with her, as they commented on her post.

Ivy is wearing an off-white knit sweater that features small bunny ears sticking up on the top of the hood. It’s pulled up over her head with just a little tuft of hair sticking out in the front. She is wearing blue bottoms with white polka dots and her huge blue eyes seem to be sparkling. She is smiling big as the photo is being snapped.

Fans have noticed that in pretty much every picture that Jessa Duggar posts of her third born she is smiling big or giggling. She has previously stated that Ivy is a happy baby most of the time. Older sister, Jill Duggar, was one of the first people to comment and it looks like she can’t handle all the cuteness.

“Stop. It. Such a squishable cutie!!” Jill said.

Duggar fans made similar comments saying how adorable Ivy Jane is with her bunny ears and happy face.

“Oh my goodness! She’s so stinking cute,” one follower said.

“Need a warning before you post a face this cute,” another person stated.

There were other comments saying how Ivy closely resembles her cousin Felicity, Jinger Duggar’s daughter, as they both have big, expressive eyes.

Just a few days ago, Jessa Duggar shared a couple of sweet photos of herself twinning with Ivy Jane. They were both wearing the same blue dress with pink flowers. The 27-year-old mom of three also got in some kisses and snuggles from her baby girl. She told her followers that she just couldn’t resist the matching outfits, but it didn’t sound like she will be doing that too frequently.