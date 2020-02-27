Vanessa Hudgens Lounges By The Pool In A Leopard-Print Dress

Vanessa Hudgens stretched out her legs as she laid by a pool in one of her latest #ThirstyThursday Instagram uploads.

The Rent: Live! actress, who posts hot shots of herself every Thursday, struck a sultry pose in this photo, wearing a long, sheer, leopard-print dress.

She lounged in a black chair by the side of the cerulean water, her bare legs resting on a table. The three-quarter-sleeved frock cinched at the waist with a tassel, and came down past her knees, hanging over the edge of the chair. The gown was covered in brown leopard spots that were outlined in black.

Vanessa paired the ensemble with brown, strappy stilettos. She wore a jumble of silver chokers around her neck, and several bangles on one wrist.

In the picture, the former Disney Channel star stared straight at the camera with a serious look on her face. She placed one hand at her temple, almost cupping her face, while the other rested in her lap.

Her black hair was pulled back into a tight updo.

Her dark brows were shaped and arched and framed her face. She wore a smoky shadow on her eyelids. Eyeliner rimmed her lids and waterline. Her cheeks were blushed with rouge, making her cheekbones pop. She wore a classic red lip, which perfectly matched her bright red manicure.

Vanessa’s loyal fan base — she has 38 million followers — flocked to the comments section of the post to share their love for the star in this particular image. While many chose to comment simply by posting applicable emoji, others wanted to share lengthier messages with Vanessa.

“That look is gonna kill us all omg,” one user replied, including flame emoji, followed by two red hearts.

“You definitely snapped with this photoshoot and our #thirstythursday just started omg,” added another fan.

“Love this dress,” gushed a third follower.

“SLAY @vanessahudgens,” admired a fourth user in all-caps.

As of press time, the picture racked up more than 211,000 likes and close to 600 comments.

As The Inquisitr has previously reported, Vanessa Hudgens shares sultry pictures with her followers every Thursday.

Prior to this image, the last #ThirstyThursday photo she posted was one of herself wearing a black bra-and-panty set as she stood in the sunshine with the city of Los Angeles in the background.

It was a serene shot, with Vanessa holding her head to the sunlight as she stared out into the greenery from the edge of her sun-splashed deck.