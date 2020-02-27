‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Stassi Schroeder Is Happier And More ‘Overwhelmed’ Than Ever Before

Stassi Schroeder has seen tons of success in recent years.

Stassi Schroeder is living in a dream world.

During an interview with In The Know‘s Gibson Johns, via Yahoo! Lifestyle, the longtime Vanderpump Rules cast member opened up about the eventful couple of years she’s been having, which include a New York Times Bestselling book, an engagement to the love of her life, Beau Clark, and the launching of a successful tour inspired by her podcast, Straight Up With Stassi.

When asked by Johns if this is the happiest she’s ever been, Schroeder proclaimed, “F**k yeah.”

“The happiest, but the most overwhelmed,” she continued.

According to Schroeder, it has been really exciting for her to be constantly receiving congratulatory messages from her fans and followers and have no idea which of the many things they are congratulating her on. As she explained, not knowing what she’s being applauded for has been a really good problem to have.

Schroeder went on to say that when it comes to her future, she doesn’t plan on slowing down anytime soon and wants to continue to build her brand until people are completely sick of her and believes she’s truly lucky to have gotten her chance at reality fame on Vanderpump Rules eight years ago.

Looking back on her decision to join Vanderpump Rules for its debut season in January 2013, Schroeder said that when she took the job, she wasn’t too concerned about how she was going to look on camera. Instead, she simply tried to be authentic and present the realest version of herself to the audience.

“I don’t like feeling like I’m putting on a facade. I then made a decision to do that with my podcast and then the book. If I can just keep building that and make a business off of being honest? I mean, goals,” she said.

Schroeder was then asked if she’s received any advice from restaurant tycoon Lisa Vanderpump along the way.

“Of course,” she replied. “She was very good about explaining to me that I should find what it is that makes me me and what I’m good at and encouraging me to just focus on that.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Schroeder spoke to Page Six about the way in which she’s changed over the past several years since Vanderpump Rules began and admitted that today, she is far more aware of how her behavior can impact others and is more careful about what she says and does on camera.