Melissa Riso Flaunts Oiled Body In Turquoise String Bikini: ‘Is It Summer Yet?’

Melissa Riso put her sexy curves on display for her Instagram followers in her latest post featuring her wearing a smoking hot turquoise blue string bikini.

The model stood in front of green trees wearing a stunning turquoise bikini. The top featured two triangles connected by a matching string with gold chains that tied around her neck to hold it up. The garment revealed plenty of Riso’s ample sunkissed cleavage, which was also oiled to a beautiful sheen. The swimsuit’s matching bottoms dipped low in the front, showing off the actress’s tanned and toned midsection as well as her navel tattoo, which she’s had laser treatments on for removal. Gold chains with woven turquoise strings rose over the model’s shapely hips. Riso accessorized the look with a gold necklace and two gold cuff bracelets inlaid with sparkly gems.

The brunette beauty wore her raven locks straight with a deep side part, and they fell over one shoulder as she stared into the distance. Intense smokey eyes with dark mascara and groomed eyebrows emphasized Riso’s eyes in the photograph. She used strategically placed highlighter, bronzer, and blush to accent her high cheekbones. Riso filled in her shapely lips with a dark brown matte lip color.

In the caption, the celebrity hairstylist expressed her desire for summer to arrive. She also credited Studio 977 as the photographer. Plus, she gave Golden Glow LA Tanning a shoutout for her bronzed hue and Angee Garibyan for the glam makeup.

Riso’s fans sent her some love with more than 4,100 hitting the “like” button in minutes. Plus, dozens of Instagram users also left the actress an uplifting comment in the replies section. Many fans felt the model’s look was pure fire, as evidenced by the many flame emoji populating the comments.

“Love this sooo stunning! Yasss summer so best for my birthday in August,” gushed one fan.

“No, but you are definitely bringing the heat!!!” a second follower answered.

“Keep calm the summer is coming. You’re so beautiful, Melissa Riso,” counseled a third fan of the beach-ready look.

Not everybody who commented felt comforted by the idea of summer, though, with the looming potential health crisis.

“With the coronavirus around the corner, let’s just hope we can be outside by summertime who knows the ways it’s going seems like we will all have to be locked up in our homes,” worried one Instagram user.

The model recently brought the heat in a sporty outdoor shot, according to The Inquisitr. Riso posed outdoors in black fishnets, a white bodysuit, and a sporty jacket, thrilling her Instagram followers.