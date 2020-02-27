Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley Reacts To Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Leaving ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’

When the new season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation premieres on MTV on Thursday night, it will be the beginning of Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi’s final season on the show. The mom-of-three opened up to Us Weekly about deciding to focus on being a mom while Jenni “JWoww” Farley reacted to the reality of a future without her BFF being on the reality show.

Snooki opened up about the decision she made to leave the show, explaining that it is “not easy” for her to be away from her kids while filming.

“I feel like when I’m filming and I’m trying to do the show and then a kid’s crying or a kid’s sick, it’s just not easy for me. And then I don’t want to be there and I want to be home being a mom. Even though it’s a short period of time, it’s just very hard for me,” Snooki said.

The mom-of-three further explained that there were many things that went into her tough decision, but explained that she needed to make the “right decision” and added that her kids “come first.”

While Deena Cortese admitted that it will be “weird” not having her around when filming, Snooki joked that JWoww was “having a heart attack.”

Understandably, it is hard for JWoww who replied, “Well, you’re the Snooki to my Jwoww. You slept next to me for 10 years.”

Although Snooki doesn’t plan on being a regular cast member on the show, she explained that she isn’t against coming back once in a while.

“I’m not just like ‘F this show.’ I love my roomies. I love the show,” she said.

Snooki also said that her leaving the show doesn’t mean her friendships with her co-stars will be over.

The two reality show stars have been friends for a long time. JWoww recently celebrated her birthday and Snooki took to social media to wish her bestie a happy birthday by posting a video of the two and sending out sweet sentiments in the caption. The clip just happened to be a throwback to the series that the two briefly had titled Snooki & JWoww.

During the interview, JWoww admitted that her birthday wish is for Snooki to “change her mind” about leaving the show.

Many of the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation cast members are sad to hear that Snooki made the decision to leave. Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino revealed that even though he didn’t like the decision she made, he still “supported” her.