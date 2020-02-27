‘Maxim’ Beauty Kara Del Toro Flaunts Curves In Cheeky Grey Shorts For New Instagram Post

Maxim bombshell Kara Del Toro captured hearts around the world after she shared a series of cheeky snaps flaunting her famous curves on Thursday. The beauty took to Instagram to post the snaps with her 1.4 million followers.

The 26-year-old beauty can be seen alternating between several poses throughout the four snapshots while wearing a two-piece monochromatic outfit that put her famous figure on full display. The look included tiny, grey, short-shorts, which barely covered the model’s derrière — successfully showcasing her curvaceous backside — and a matching muscle tank top, whose hem only reached down to the middle of the model’s chest. The tiny top helped both in displaying a good amount of cleavage and drawing attention to the model’s full-figured assets. Kara paired the outfit with an off-white, cropped, long-sleeved jacket that seemed to be made out of fleece. The model finished the look off with white athletic trainers, which she wore over white socks.

The model rocked a full face of makeup that featured bronze and light-pink shades for a look that complemented her tan and utilized her natural undertones. Kara styled her long honey-blonde hair in loose waves and two thin braids that cascaded down the sides of her face — adding a fun flair to the look.

In the first photo, the model was posing from the back as she rotated her head over her left shoulder to stare down the camera — an angle that gave the audience a full view of her booty. In the second snap, which was more zoomed out and revealed the model’s entire body, Kara maintained the same pose, however, this time she sported a massive smile on her face. In the third snap, the model appeared to be having more fun as she playfully threw her jacket to the wind. While in the fourth shot, Kara finally gave the audience a glimpse of her frontside, showcasing her voluptuous figure as she lifted her hands up over her head.

Behind the model, a rocky scenery and the horizon were visible — indicating that Kara was likely high up in the mountains somewhere. The model revealed in her caption that the photo was taken by Megan Batson, a Los Angeles based photographer.

Kara’s post was an instant hit with her many followers and had accumulated more than 17,000 likes in the first hour of being live. Dozens of fans also shared their praise with the model in the comments section.

“You look great as always,” one user commented.

“OMG I’m dead, these are the cutest,” another fan added.

“Always so beautiful,” a third admirer commented.

“Greatest model of our generation,” a fourth fan proclaimed.

This is hardly the first time the model has showed off her flawless figure for her multitude of fans on Instagram. On February 26, Kara shared a snap with her followers wearing a beautiful figure-hugging nude dress that sent fans into a frenzy and garnered more than 22,000 likes, per The Inquisitr.