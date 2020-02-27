Kenya Moore’s Husband, Marc Daly, Says He Hates Being Married To Her In Recent ‘RHOA’ Clip

Kenya Moore and her estranged husband, Marc Daly, are continuing to face even more romantic drama on The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Fans of the Bravo show have been watching as Moore’s two-year marriage to Daly continues to dissolve on camera. According to Madame Noire, their issues continue to be a part of Moore’s storyline in a new episode of the series.

In a clip to promote the Sunday, March 1, airing of the show, Daly is heard sharing how much he doesn’t enjoy being married to the former pageant queen. In the video, the couple is at an event together, which the other housewives also attended. The outlet reports that Moore herself was the host of the event.

Things appear to be tense between the two, and the attendees at the event seemed to take notice. NeNe Leakes even shared in her confessional during the clip that she doesn’t see any “love” between Moore and Daly while they’re out together.

During the event, Daly is asked about how he is liking marriage while Moore is away from him.

“No, I hate it. Everybody knows I hate it. End it,” the businessman is heard saying before storming off. Moore is then seen responding with a grimace on her face before the clip ends.

Daly’s comments were possibly in response to Moore’s actions during the night. Daly reportedly suggested before the comment that Moore stay seated where she was during the event. The two had a table together, and Daly allegedly didn’t want Moore to interact with everyone at the event as much. Moore, however, felt that it was important for her to mingle with the other guests since she was the one hosting the event.

The clip of Daly admitting that he hated being married at the time comes months after he and Moore announced they were spending some time apart. The couple, who have a daughter, Brooklyn, 1, have both said that they have issues within their relationship that they need to work through.

Moore told Madame Noire in December of 2019 that she was hopeful that they would work out their issues. She also said she was holding onto the engagement ring Daly gifted her in 2017.

“I think in my mind, where I am today, where my mental state is today, I am not divorced and I still feel like if my husband’s heart is in saving his marriage, then it could work out,” she said. “So that’s why I wear my ring. And if it ever gets to a point where I don’t feel that way anymore, then that’s when I’ll take it off.”