‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Hailey Clauson Rocks A Yellow Bikini On The Beach While Snacking On Watermelon

Hailey Clauson is back in a bikini on Instagram, much to the delight of her fans.

The Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model took to her account on Thursday to share a stunning beachside snap with her 558,000 followers. In the image, the 24-year-old was captured sitting in the sand as the water gently flowed up around her. She stared off into the distance while snacking on a juicy piece of watermelon, all the while looking smoking hot in an itty-bitty bikini that did nothing but favors for her flawless physique.

Hailey stunned in the skimpy two-piece that was in a bold yellow hue that popped against her gorgeous glow. The set included a strapless bandeau top that gave her audience a good look at her toned arms, which were coated in a layer of sand. Its sweetheart-style neckline fell low down her chest, leaving an ample amount of cleavage well within eyesight. It also featured a dainty knot detail that fell right in the middle of its cups, drawing further attention to the babe’s busty display.

Most of the blond bombshell’s matching bikini bottoms were out of sight in the sizzling snap, though it was easy for her fans to tell that the number was just as risque as the top part of her swimwear. The piece boasted a daringly high-cut style that exposed her lean legs and booty almost in their entirety. It also featured a thick waistband that was knotted low on her hips to accentuate her trim waist.

To accessorize the barely-there beach day look, Hailey added a pair of dangling statement earrings that provided just the right amount of bling. Her shoulder-length platinum tresses were worn down and tucked behind her ears, and she opted for a minimal amount of makeup to let her natural beauty shine.

Hailey’s latest social media appearance proved to be popular with her fans. The sexy snap has racked up nearly 3,000 likes after just three hours of going live to her feed, as well as dozens of comments with compliments for the model’s eye-popping display.

“Beautiful,” one person wrote.

Another said that Hailey was “gorgeous.”

“Doesn’t get any better than watermelon on the beach,” quipped a third.

This is hardly the first time that Hailey has sent temperatures soaring on her Instagram page. Another recent upload saw her putting on a very leggy display in a dangerously short black miniskirt. Fans showered that post as well with more than 12,000 likes and over 150 comments.