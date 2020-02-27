Friday’s ‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Taggert Negotiates To Save Trina & Cameron While Curtis Watches His Back

General Hospital spoilers for the episode coming on Friday indicate that this is going to be a show fans will not want to miss. A man working for Cyrus kidnapped Trina and Cameron and Taggert made to the scene where they’re being held and started angling to free the teens.

As viewers saw during Thursday’s show, Taggert was sent a message by the kidnapper letting him know that he had the two teens. He gave Tagget an address where they could meet and warned him not to bring anybody else or alert the police.

Taggert didn’t tell Jordan or the PCPD about the message, but he did call Curtis. As Thursday’s show closed, Taggert was at a warehouse with the henchman and Curtis was watching from outside. General Hospital spoilers share that viewers will get to see what comes next with this intense battle on Friday.

The sneak peek for Friday’s episode reveals that Taggert will be seen at the warehouse as he faces off with the kidnapper. Thursday’s show ended with Trina and Cameron being brought down into the room and it looks as if that brief segment will probably be shown again as Friday’s show begins.

Trina is living her best life, in the gallery and under Ava's wing. Josslyn, on the other hand, thinks she should be looking over her shoulder. #GH is brand-new and STARTS NOW on ABC! @SydneyMikayla @RealEdenMccoy pic.twitter.com/Iu4DwPRtyh — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) February 10, 2020

According to SheKnows Soaps, on Monday, multiple casualties will cause chaos at General Hospital. Spoilers have suggested that this would involve a combination of the teen dance and Cyrus. Now, it looks virtually guaranteed that the injuries ahead come as things turn ugly during this warehouse faceoff.

How will this situation be defused and who will end up injured? General Hospital spoilers have hinted that Cameron may manage to either escape or be released. The sneak peek for this week showed him frantic and on the run, looking back over his shoulder.

Luckily, it looks like Trina and Taggert will both get through this too. They may end up injured though, as General Hospital spoilers don’t reveal anything specific in this regard.

However, it seems that Trina’s mom is going to be popping up in Port Charles in a few weeks. In addition, actor Real Andrews appears to still be filming new scenes as Taggert, which is good news for fans of this newly-revealed family.

Could Curtis end up injured? That’s possible, and General Hospital spoilers note that he’ll be facing Jordan’s wrath next week. She will not be happy to learn that he lied to her and went to provide backup for Taggert, whether Curtis is injured or not.

As the dust settles after whatever happens at the warehouse, General Hospital spoilers hint that both Laura and Sonny will be involved and demanding answers. The mob war isn’t going to end with this kidnapping and it sounds as if things will be getting even more intense from here.