‘RHONJ’ Star Margaret Josephs Addresses Teresa Giudice’s Involvement With Danielle Staub’s Hair Pull

Margaret Josephs spoke out about the issue on 'Watch What Happens Live.'

Margaret Josephs appeared on last night’s episode of Watch What Happens Live, where she looked back on the moment she found out that Teresa Giudice had encouraged their co-star, Danielle Staub, to pull her hair during a recent episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

After watching a flashback clip of Giudice being confronted about her involvement in the hair pull, which included the tossing of a red Solo cup in Dolores Catania’s direction, host Andy Cohen reminded Josephs that her initial reaction to the claims against Giudice were to not believe them.

“I mean, I was actually in shock. I was like, ‘No way is Teresa going to do that.’ I really didn’t believe it. You could tell,” Josephs admitted of her initial reaction.

After Michael Rapaport, who was also featured as a guest during Wednesday night’s show, pointed out that Giudice shockingly broke the fourth wall between the audience and the producers, he and Josephs wondered what kind of man, who owned a boutique, would make the initial suggestion for Staub to pull Josephs’ hair.

Next, the couple agreed that, at the end of the day, it was Staub who made the decision to come up to Josephs from behind and yank her hair, not Giudice or anyone else who may have egged her on at the event.

As fans of the Real Housewives of New Jersey will recall, Josephs initiated the fight between herself and Staub by dumping water over Staub’s head. However, after Staub retaliated by dumping the contents of Josephs’ purse into a candle, the cast believed they were even and that their dispute was over. Then, after being told by the boutique owner to get physical with Josephs, Staub, who Giudice told to “do it,” dragged Josephs from behind by the ponytail.

When Cohen then aired another flashback moment which featured Giudice ending her friendship with Staub and attempting to make amends with Josephs, Rapaport pointed out that Giudice’s apology appeared to be quite authentic because it didn’t involve any pushing or coaching from anyone else. Instead, it was quick and precise.

“Teresa was remorseful and it wasn’t because she got found out,” Josephs agreed.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Staub announced she was leaving the Real Housewives of New Jersey during her own appearance on Watch What Happens Live after suffering a falling out with the entire cast of the series during season 10.