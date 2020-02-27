‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Even Freaks Out, Takes Sonny Hostage After Being Revealed As Jordan’s Killer

Days of Our Lives spoilers suggest that things are about to get wild for Evan Frears aka Christian Maddox (Brock Kelly) in the coming episodes.

On Thursday, it was revealed that Evan’s real name was Christian and that he is the father of the late Jordan Ridgeway’s (Chrishell Stause) son, David. The DNA found at the murder scene suggested that another person was there, and it now matches Evan.

Soap Dirt reports that that the drama will be at an all time high once Evan realizes that all of his lies are crashing down on him. He’ll be revealed as the father of Jordan’s son, and likely as the person who killed her.

Currently, Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) is in jail and only hours away from his execution after being convicted of his sister’s murder. Although Ben has proclaimed his innocence, his fate has been sealed unless someone can prove he’s not the killer.

Meanwhile, after Evan figures out that the police are on to him, he’ll reportedly freak out. Evan will allegedly take Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith) hostage in hopes of getting himself out of the mess he’s made.

Fans may remember that Evan and Sonny were getting romantic while Sonny’s husband, Will Horton (Chandler Massey) was in prison. However, Will has finally been released as it was revealed that he was innocent of causing the car crash that killed Sonny’s mother, Adrienne Kiriakis (Judi Evans).

Sonny and Will are now on the fast track to rekindling their relationship, and Evan will likely not be happy about how everything around him is crumbling.

Evan will reportedly hold Sonny at gunpoint and tell him that they need to flee Salem before things get worse. There is currently no word on why Evan may have killed Jordan, but baby David could be a major reason why he would have wanted her dead.

The situation is set to blow up by the end of next week as Ben’s execution looms. The process will get started as Ben’s girlfriend, Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) does everything in her power in hopes of saving her beau.

However, The Inquisitr previously reported that Ciara may not be able to save Ben in time. The fan favorite character will be given the lethal injection and flatline before she can make it to the jail with the evidence that is needed to save Ben’s life.

Days of Our Lives fans can watch all of the drama play out over the next week when the show airs weekday afternoons on NBC.