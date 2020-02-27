Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi And Deena Cortese Open Up About Being Mom-Shamed

The cast of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation have been spending the week doing press for the new season of the show. While speaking to Intouch, both Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Deena Cortese opened up about dealing with mom-shamers on social media.

While Snooki has dealt with being mom-shamed in the past, she most recently was accused of having a favorite child. The mom-of-three fired back when someone suggested she favors her 7-year-old son, Lorenzo. She explained that each of her children are different “in their own ways” and that she doesn’t show favor to one over the other. However, she also admitted that with three kids, it can be difficult to balance the time her children get with her. The reality show star explained that her oldest son and her 5-year-old daughter Giovanna both want her “all to themselves.”

“When people tell me I favored a kid, I’m like, ‘You have no idea how hard I’m working to love each one of my kids equally.’ It’s very hard.”

This isn’t the first time Snooki has been mom-shamed on social media. Prior to the birth of her youngest son Angelo, the Jersey Shore star and her husband traveled to Disney with their kids. At the time, Snooki was pregnant and chose to use strollers for her two children. She clapped back at shamers who told Snooki her children were “too big” for strollers by letting them know she puts them in strollers so she doesn’t have to “stress” about losing them.

Snooki’s co-star Deena Cortese gave birth to her first child, son CJ, early last year and has had to deal with being mom-shamed as well.

“I just had to address about my son’s foot condition. And I didn’t even think I had to … People are like, ‘Put on shoes, why doesn’t he have shoes?’ And I’m like, ‘Because he literally can’t put shoes on,'” Deena explained in the interview.

Earlier this year, Deena revealed that her son has Metatarsus Adductus and that is why he is often photographed without shoes on his feet.

While Deena admitted that the negativity is “difficult,” she also opened up about the positives of sharing her motherhood journey with her fans.

“There [are] other people that love to see our kids and are so great. So why are we gonna focus on the negative? Usually, I don’t,” she said.

The new season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, which is set to be Snooki’s final on the show, will premiere on MTV on Thursday night.