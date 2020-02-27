WWE News: Major Title Change At ‘Super ShowDown’ Means All ‘WrestleMania’ Plans Are Up In The Air

This title change could greatly alter all of WWE's plans for "WrestleMania 36."

Thursday turned into a much bigger day for WWE and the fans in Saudi Arabia than anyone could have possibly realized. The fans in attendance watched as superstars battled it out at Super ShowDown and awaited the main event which had Bray “The Fiend” Wyatt take on Goldberg for the Universal Championship. In the match, Goldberg shockingly took the victory which may not seriously alter any plans for WrestleMania 36.

Throughout the day, there was a lot of action at the pay-per-view including new SmackDown Tag Team Champions crowned and the return of The Undertaker. The rest of the card went on with some great matches and plenty of fun, but the main event came forth with many feeling as if Wyatt would walk out as champion.

As everyone should have learned by now, though, nothing is ever set in stone when it comes to WWE.

The match went back and forth with The Fiend even kicking out from Goldberg’s monstrous Spear after just a one count. This did surprise Goldberg who hit three more Spears and Wyatt was still able to kick out without too much trouble.

As recapped by the official website of WWE, it finally came down to Goldberg breaking free of the Mandible Claw and setting up the Jackhammer. Goldberg hit a monstrous Jackhammer on Wyatt and pinned him for the 1-2-3 victory in the center of the ring.

Once the match was over, Goldberg posed with his newly won title in the ring, but it only took a minute for Wyatt to get back up. Suddenly, the lights went out and when they came back on, The Fiend had disappeared, but that didn’t stop the new champion from celebrating his victory.

This is Goldberg’s second time winning the WWE Universal Championship as he won it a couple of years ago from Kevin Owens. That ultimately led to his loss to Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania and ended that run of his career.

Goldberg’s victory was rather shocking as there have been rumors that he would not be a part of WrestleMania 36 in Tampa. With only a little over a month until the biggest event of the year, it now seems almost inevitable that he’s going to have a match at the pay-per-view.

It was originally rumored that Bray Wyatt would defend the Universal Title against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 36, but that appears to have now changed. With no official title match ever having been announced by WWE, nothing is actually going to change except for behind-the-scenes plans. It was a shocking victory by Goldberg at Super ShowDown, but there is a new champion and things have become very unclear at this point.