Olympic Gymnast Nastia Liukin Wears Pink Sequin Bra And Underwear On The Beach

Nastia was wearing Dolce & Gabbana lingerie.

Olympic champion Nastia Liukin dazzled her fans by rocking sparkly lingerie on the beach. On Thursday, the former gymnast took to Instagram to show off her unusual choice in beachwear. While her outfit resembled a bikini, it actually consisted of a designer pair of underwear and a matching bra.

In a set of two photos, Nastia, 30, was pictured rocking a pink sequin balconette bra with lightly padded cups. Her feminine, eye-catching top had thick sides and adjustable shoulder straps. Nastia tagged the designer of the glittering garment as Dolce & Gabbana.

The blond beauty’s bottoms were a pair of high-waisted underwear that were covered with the same rose petal pink sequins. The underwear had low-cut leg openings and a waist that rose up above Nastia’s belly button. Because this was the smallest part of her waist, the design further accentuated her already-slender figure.

In her first snapshot, Nastia was also pictured wearing a billowy white shirt that was open in the front. She had the garment’s long, wide sleeves rolled up, and she had the top pulled down off her shoulders. The stunning athlete was lying on a beach, and she was using the shirt to protect her designer lingerie from the gritty sand surrounding her. Nastia had her long, lean legs stretched out in front of her.

Nastia completed her outfit with a wide-brimmed hat. It was constructed out of pale pink felt velour, and it was adorned with a shiny silver hat band. Nastia tagged the hat’s designer as well, revealing that it was from Gladys Tamez Millinery. In her second photo, Nastia was pictured using both hands to hold the hat on her head as she ran on the beach. The camera captured her when both of her feet were in the air.

Nastia color-coordinated her beauty look with her outfit by sporting light pink lipstick and shimmery eye shadow in the same pale hue. She also rocked a generous amount of dark mascara on her long, full lashes.

Nastia used a geotag to identify the location of her high-fashion photo shoot as Malibu, California. She also revealed that her seaside snapshots were taken by professional photographer Cibelle Levi.

The images received rave reviews from Nastia’s followers.

“Excellent photography,you’re looking so gorgeous and flawless as always Nastia!!” read one response to the gymnast’s post.

“So fab!” gushed another admirer.

Nastia was also called a “hottie” and a “beach babe,” and one of her followers wrote that her flashy look was giving off Kacey Musgraves vibes.

This isn’t the only time Nastia has wowed her fans by showing a little skin in a stylish ensemble. In a set of Instagram photos that she uploaded last week, she was pictured wearing a Prada hat with a chic and unique white bathing suit designed by Devon Windsor.