Nicki Minaj Gushes About How Husband Kenneth Petty Doesn’t Have Social Media

Nicki Minaj is thankful that her husband Kenneth Petty doesn’t pay attention to online comments about their relationship.

Since announcing that she was in a serious relationship with her longtime love in 2018, the couple has been in multiple headlines by several media outlets. The “Your Love” rapper addressed the comments the couple face on both her Twitter and Instagram page. On Instagram, she posted a photo of them in Trinidad and Tobago for Carnival. In the photo, Minaj is wearing her Carnival costume. She is making duck lips while she and Petty stare at the camera. Petty is wearing a black shirt in the photo.

Minaj captioned the photo by saying Petty doesn’t have social media, despite being a hot topic online. She also said she wouldn’t have it any other way. The post received millions of likes and comments from fans who want positive things for the couple.

Complex reports that Minaj continued the conversation on her Twitter page. The rapper decided to speak about her and Petty’s relationship after an altercation at Carnival landed Petty in the news this week. In a video that surfaced online, Petty reportedly pushed Carnival singer Iwer George’s arm away from his wife. George soon shared online that he doesn’t have any issues with Minaj or Petty and the incident was reportedly squashed.

In her tweets, Minaj apologized on Petty’s behalf due to the fact that the New York native doesn’t have any social media accounts. She also gushed about how being with Petty over famous men like exes Meek Mill and Safaree Samuels has been so refreshing over the past few years.

“My husband be all over the blogs & he don’t even know it,” she said. “No social media to see y’all talk about him more than y’all talk bout these rappers dats out here doin the most for y’all attention… I could never comment on a regular man this much.”

Minaj then released another tweet to further confirm to her millions of followers how happy being with her husband makes her.

“Ppl get so mad when they see u happy. Just laugh & keep it pushin. Life is beautiful.”

Minaj and Petty secretly got married in October 2019. Petty has been critiqued by Minaj’s own fans, mostly because of his criminal history. However, Minaj has spoken up for her husband before and has said he is the one for her. The two met when the rapper was in high school, years before her fame.