Devin Brugman Shows Off Killer Body In Plunging One-Piece At The Beach On Instagram

Devin Brugman is soaking up the sun in Bondi Beach this week, and she’s been sure to update her Instagram feed along the way. In a new series of photos on her account, the bombshell babe rocked a low-cut one-piece that left little to the imagination as she splashed around in the water.

The photos showed Devin posing in the sand and in the ocean. In the background, hotels and trees lined the beach as the waves gently rolled onto the shore. It appeared to be a beautifully sunny day with few clouds in the sky as the sun shined down on Devin and bounced off her glowing skin. The model looked better than ever in her swimwear, which did nothing but favors for her curves.

Devin’s all-black, skintight bathing suit featured a plunging V-neckline that just barely contained her busty chest. Her ample cleavage spilled out. The tight one-piece hugged her hourglass figure closely and drew attention to her flat tummy.

The lower half of the swimwear featured high-cut legs that came up above her hips, fully exposing her long, lean legs.

Devin accessorized the look with a pair of black sunglasses, a gold, layered necklace, and a dainty gold bracelet on her wrist. She did not appear to be wearing any makeup, though she hardly needed any with her natural beauty. Devin’s long, brown hair was pushed to one side and fell down her shoulders in luscious waves.

In the first photo, Devin stood in the shallow ocean water as the waves rolled around her ankles. She bent over, allowing her cleavage to fall out even further. She flashed a smile and looked off-camera. The second photo showed Devin deeper in the water as she lifted one arm to her head and showed off her full look.

The third photo showed Devin sitting in the sand on a white towel with a beach bag beside her. She hunched forward slightly, which pushed her chest up, and stared into the camera through her sunglasses.

Devin’s post garnered more than 12,000 likes and just over 100 comments in one hour, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many of the model’s followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“Looking unbelievable,” one fan said.

“The third picture made me weak in the knees,” another user added.

“You are always looking good,” a third follower wrote with heart-eye emoji.

Swimwear photos on Devin’s Instagram feed aren’t always common, but when they do pop up, her fans go wild. Earlier this month, she rocked a light blue bikini that showed off some major skin.