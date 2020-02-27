WWE News: Legend Returns At ‘Super ShowDown,’ Enters Match, And Wins

Fans loved seeing him there and his entrance was as grand as was to be expected.

Thursday has been a huge day for WWE as Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia brought forth tons of action and plenty of shocking moments. In what can only be seen as an expected, yet unexpected move, The Undertaker returned to the ring for the first time in months. Not only did he appear at the event in “The Kingdom,” but he added fuel to the fire that he’s about to start a program with AJ Styles.

On Wednesday afternoon, social media blew up as fans began posting pictures of The Undertaker who had arrived in Saudi Arabia. At that point, WWE had no choice but to confirm his arrival, but they played dumb as to what he could possibly be there for or what he may do.

When the time came on Thursday for Super ShowDown, one of the first bouts on the card was the Tuwaiq Trophy Gauntlet Match. The elimination-style match took place with six superstars and it call came down to Styles and Rey Mysterio, but there was a problem.

Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows of The O.C. delivered a vicious attack to Mysterio which took him out of the match. At that point, if Styles’ final opponent couldn’t get into the ring by the count of 10, he would be declared the winner of the trophy.

As reported by the official website of WWE, that was when a camera caught someone attacking Gallows and Anderson. Then, the lights lowered in the arena and the familiar gong sounded out as The Undertaker stepped from behind the curtain and slowly headed to the ring.

The crowd erupted as the music of The Undertaker filled the arena and Styles looked down the aisle with fear on his face. Styles began complaining to the referee and screaming that this wasn’t fair and it wasn’t right, but no-one really cared as the WWE legend was heading straight for the ring.

The Undertaker stepped slowly into the ring and stared Styles down, but that is when things got ugly. Styles began taunting Taker and poking the legend in the chest with his finger. Styles gets grabbed around the neck, Taker delivered a monster chokeslam, and pins Styles for the win.

It didn’t seem like much, but The Undertaker never even took off his hat or coat to achieve the big victory and win the Tuwaiq Trophy Gauntlet Match. AJ Styles was thinking he had won a huge match at WWE Super ShowDown, but it was the legend who returned and took home the win in Saudi Arabia.