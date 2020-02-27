Kim Kardashian Addresses Reports She ‘Booed’ Tristan Thompson, Khloe Kardashian Says It’s ‘Sick’

In a sneak peek of an upcoming episode of their reality show Kim Kardashian talks to Khloe Kardashian about reports claiming she went to an NBA game to “boo” Tristan Thompson. Kim adamantly denies it but some fans believe Thompson deserves it.

A teaser for the new season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians (via YouTube) features the 39-year-old speaking to her sister about reports that her and Kanye West went to see the Los Angeles Lakers play the Cleveland Cavaliers just so they could heckle Khloe’s ex.

The mother-of-four staunchly denies the claims and says that videos of her purportedly showering the Cavaliers forward with jeers was actually footage of her cheering him on.

“I just hated the reports that were like, ‘Kim was booing Tristan,'” the older Kardashian said, “I was literally up going, ‘Go Tristan! Go Tristan, go.”

Khloe said she was bothered by the insinuation that her sister and brother-in-law would attend an NBA game just to talk trash to the father of her child.

“It’s crazy that this world is that sick that they think you and your husband would go to a game deliberately with the intent of booing True’s dad,” the 35-year-old said.

True Thompson’s mother said this was an example of fans wanting to “believe some nasty, exaggerated bullsh*t.” Even though Khloe has had a contentious relationship with the father of her daughter she still considers him part of the family.

“Yeah, we’re family, we’re supporting him,” she said in the clip.

Kim was quick to reply how “bizarre” she thought the reports were. She tweeted about the incident saying she only cheers for players and has never booed someone.

Several fans replied to the reality television star’s tweet by saying the NBA forward deserved negativity for how he treated Kardashian’s sister in the past.

“I could not support a man who did that to my sister,” one Twitter user replied.

“Awwww shucks. We wanted you to boo him,” another wrote with a laugh-crying emoji.

“You came to cheer on the man that cheated on your sister multiple times?” one fan asked.

The relationship between Thompson and the Kardashians has been stronger the past few months. As reported by The Inquisitr, the family has made efforts to include True’s dad by inviting him to dinner and family events even when Khloe is not there.

The Revenge Body host recently spoke about co-parenting and showered praise on Thompson for being a wonderful father to their baby girl.