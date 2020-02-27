Nicki Minaj Shows Off Her Stunning Curves In Trinidad For Carnival

Nicki Minaj recently shared photos and videos of her festive Trinidad and Tobago Carnival look on Instagram.

The “Tusa” rapper created several posts of her fabulous Carnival look on Tuesday. Minaj has shared in the past that her family is from Trinidad, so fans of the star weren’t surprised when she went to support the tradition. Minaj decided to wear a blue decorative costume for the annual event, which is taking place all week. In one photo, Mrs. Petty is wearing a one-piece look that is covered in sequins. Her cleavage is on full display as the top half of the piece is a bustier with tiny straps. The top is covered with aqua blue and silver sequins all over.

Minaj’s costume continues to be extravagant toward the bottom half of the rapper’s body. She is wearing a silver-and-blue garter around her waist. Her toned stomach is peeking through in the photo. She also has on light blue-and-silver bottoms with slits on both sides of her waist. Silver decals have also been added to finish off the bottom half of her costume. The rapper also has on transparent fishnet stockings and bands on her legs that match the costume. Minaj also added purple, blue, and silver feathers to further add to the extravagant look.

While she went all out with her outfit for the festivities, Minaj decided to keep her hair and makeup look simple. She is wearing a light blue eye shadow placed on the corner of her eyes. The “Super Bass” artist also added black winged eyeliner, highlighter, and a light lip gloss to finish off the look. As for her hair, she has her dark black tresses straightened down as she puts a silver headdress at the center of her face.

Minaj also gave her millions of Instagram followers a snippet of her modeling the outfit. In her Instagram video, she has her hands on her hips as she sways from one side to another. She also shared several highlights from the festival, including the fact that she brought her husband, Kenneth Petty, along for the events.

Minaj’s fans seemed to love the posts. The rapper received thousands of likes and views and more than 1,000 comments from fans who were in awe of her Carnival look.

“Queeeeeeen tingssssssss,” one follower said.

“This is so stunning,” a second fan chimed in, followed by multiple heart emoji.

“I’m in love with this,” a third fan said.

“Okay this photo is officially my favourite of yours… HOLY WOW!!!” a fourth fan exclaimed.