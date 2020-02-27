Miami Model Isabella Buscemi Flaunts Cleavage & Incredibly Toned Midsection In New Instagram Photo

Cuban-Italian model Isabella Buscemi recently posted a smoking hot photo of herself on her Instagram page. The blond bombshell is well-known for sharing sultry snapshots on social media. Today’s post shows Isabella in a sexy top-and-skirt combo from Fashion Nova that showed off her curves.

The 22-year-old model was seemingly inside a hotel room. She was lounging on a bedside table and propped her legs up on the bed beside her. She raised her chin as she looked straight into the camera with a sultry look on her face.

Isabella rocked a cream-colored top with a peachy undertone — one that is similar to a bandeau-style bikini. The skimpy garment wrapped tight around her chest, leaving plenty of cleavage on display, and barely hides her voluptuous assets, giving her followers a good look at her toned midsection and rocked-hard abs as well. She wore a matching long skirt that hugged her slender hips. It had a high slit on the side that showed off her lean leg.

Sticking to her signature style, she wore a full face of makeup that included well-groomed eyebrows, thick mascara, expertly-blended eyeshadow, a hint of blush, tons of highlighter, and coral lipstick with clear lip gloss on top. She completed the look by painting her manicured nails a light orange color.

Isabella accessorized with a dainty name necklace, simple stud earrings, and a watch. She wore her long, highlighted hair parted in the middle and styled straight with loose waves at the ends.

In her caption, the stunner tagged Fashion Nova and its sister account, Fashion Nova Men. She also gave a discount code for her followers to use.

Isabella’s over two million Instagram followers loved the latest update. Within the first hour of posting, the photo garnered over 14,000 likes and more than 130 comments. Many followers flocked to the comments section of the post to shower her with compliments about her looks, while other admirers raved about her killer physique. Countless others were left speechless, choosing instead to drop a trail of emoji.

Fellow influencers such as Yaslen Clemente, Ana Paula Saenz, Jessica Bartlett, and Laura Ivette also wrote praises on the post.

“You are always on fire and that set is perfect on you,” one follower commented on the post.

“Beautiful woman. You are a charm. Sexy Latina,” another admirer gushed, adding a combination of emoji at the end of the comment.

“Awww you’re so gorgeous. I love it! I wish I could hug you,” a third social media user wrote.

“You’re so unbelievably gorgeous!” a fourth fan echoed.