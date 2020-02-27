Madison Prewett Gets Support From Luke Parker Following Her Fantasy Suite Ultimatum To ‘Bachelor’ Peter Weber

Hannah Brown's 'Bachelorette' bad boy praised Pilot Pete's frontrunner.

Madison Prewett has the support of Luke Parker following her fantasy suite drama on Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor.

After Madison told Peter she was saving herself for marriage and issued him an ultimatum should he sleep with any of the other women during the fantasy suite dates, the villain from Hannah Brown‘s season of The Bachelorette defended her stance.

Parker posted a photo to Instagram that showed him gaping with his mouth hung open while at the Wodapalooza CrossFit Festival in Miami. The Bachelorette bad boy captioned the pic by joking that’s the face he makes when the fantasy suite situation is “too familiar.”

Parker then went on to say that while he hasn’t been watching Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor, he got the “lowdown” on went down with ABC’s leading man and Madi.

“I am proud of [Madi Prewett] for standing firm in her convictions. Keep doing you girl!” Parker wrote.

In comments to the post, Parker’s followers praised for supporting Madison. Many also thought he should ask her out.

“As soon as I saw last night’s episode I thought Maddie and Luke need to date!!! They would make sure a cute couple!” one fan wrote.

“I’m very happy you stood up for Madi!” another added. “I have so much respect for you!!”

“Team Luke P and Maddi getting together,” a third fan wrote.

“When are you going to ask her out?” another asked Parker.

Parker made headlines for his blowout with Hannah Brown last season after he was accused of “shaming” The Bachelorette star for sleeping with Weber during their fantasy suite date in a windmill in the Netherlands. He later alleged that key conversations he had with Hannah about her faith-based feelings about pre-marital relations never made it to air on the ABC dating show and he said he was simply trying to stop her from doing things she’d regret.

As for this season’s fantasy suite drama, Parker isn’t the only person who’s “proud” of Madison for standing up for what she believes in. While she may have flown away from Pilot Pete — after she issued her fantasy suite ultimatum, he admitted to her he had already been intimate with someone else this season — she still has an important man in her life.

Madison’s dad, Chad, who previously described his daughter as “so pure,” defended his girl following Monday’s episode, according to Cosmopolitan.

“America got to see tonight what I get to see every day,” Papa Prewett wrote of his daughter.

Madison later tweeted “I love you dad” in response.