Abigail Ratchford Rocks Lacy, Black Lingerie In Throwback Mirror Selfie On Instagram

Abigail Ratchford is feeling a little under the weather at the moment, but that hasn’t stopped her from keeping up with her racy Instagram posts. In a new photo on her feed on Thursday afternoon, the bombshell model rocked lacy black lingerie and revealed in the caption that the image was a throwback to hold fans over until she is feeling better.

The photo, a mirror selfie, showed Abigail standing in front of her black bed. A light appeared to be shining on her from above or on the mirror, as the rays bounced off her glowing, tan skin. She looked absolutely radiant in her tiny two-piece number, which did nothing but favors for her stunning curves.

Abigail’s look included a thick, black, lacy bralette with demi-cut cups that barely contained her busty chest. Her ample cleavage, which appeared to be pushed up in the top, spilled out at the center. On the bottom of the bra, thick, black straps criss-crossed above her waist and drew attention to her hourglass figure.

Abigail paired the top with a matching, tiny U-shaped thong. The front covered only what was necessary and sat low on the model’s waist to fully exposed her flat, toned tummy. Meanwhile, the thin strings on the sides came up high above her hips to show off her curvy thighs and lean legs.

Abigail did not sport any accessories with her racy outfit. She did, however, rock a full face of makeup. Her look included pink blush, bright highlighter, a contoured nose, thick, black eyeliner and lashes, and a bright pink gloss on her full lips. Her long, black hair fell down her back in luscious waves.

Abigail held her phone up in one manicured hand. She used the other hand to playfully pull up one of her thong straps with her thumb, making the string look as if it was close to breaking. The move also shifted the thong’s fabric in a way that showed off more skin. With her lips parted, Abigail stared into the camera and flashed a sultry gaze.

Abigail’s post garnered more than 20,000 likes and just over 370 comments in half an hour, proving to be a hit with her fans. A ton of the model’s followers expressed admiration for the babe in the comments section.

“You’re so beautiful. I’m sorry that you’re sick. Feel better soon,” one fan wrote.

“You look great, you are like a super star,” another user added.

“Get well soon, sweetheart!” a third follower said.

Abigail may be out sick right now, but just last week, she was turning up the heat on her Instagram story. In a racy video, the babe danced around seductively in skintight leggings.