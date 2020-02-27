Pregnant Kailyn Lowry Travels To Iceland And Shares Snowy Social Media Updates

Pregnant Kailyn Lowry is currently in Iceland, a trip that she has been talking about for a while. Now, the Teen Mom 2 star is sharing details about her snowy vacation on social media.

“Rachel and I made it to our house in Iceland without a gps… a 2 hour+ drive & the language is soooo hard,” the mom-of-three tweeted on Wednesday.

Kail’s tweet had over 1,000 likes and plenty of comments from fans who were looking forward to seeing photos of Kail’s trip.

“Iceland you brave girl to cold for me it gets under 40 degrees in NYC and I have like 4 coats on!! Have fun I hear it’s beautiful,” one fan wrote.

“But it’s amazing there so enjoy your time and share pictures lol,” another fan commented.

Since arriving in Iceland, Kail has taken to her Instagram stories to share plenty of photos of her trip including one that shows her in what appears to be an outdoor hot tub with some other women. Kailyn is wearing a bikini and a beanie on her head and while the other women have glasses in their hands, Kailyn does not. She included a geotag with the post showing the photo was snapped in Reykjavik and the temperature was a chilly 21 degrees.

On Thursday morning, Kail shared a snowy photo to her Instagram stories and detailed the adventure that she had experienced that morning.

“On today’s adventure in Iceland We got run off the road & stuck in the snow for an hour. 13 people helped dig us out… people here are wayyyyy nicer than America,” the reality show star wrote. She followed it up with a photo of horses that she then went to see and revealed that she ate lamb.

My glasses keep fogging up out here ???????????? #Iceland pic.twitter.com/9hu3BJrnvk — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) February 27, 2020

Noticeably missing from the vacation was Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer. The two women have vacationed a lot together in the past and had initially planned on taking this trip together as well. While Leah mentioned that she was feeling ill on Tuesday night, some wonder if there is more to Leah’s absence. Kailyn and Leah’s friendship hasn’t been the same since Kail spoke out about Leah joining the organization Mastery in Transformational Training. At one point, it seemed that Leah even shaded Kail in an Instagram post, though she didn’t call out her co-star by name.

Some fans have expressed their concerns about Kail traveling to Iceland while pregnant. Despite their concerns, the mom-of-three seems to be having a great time with her friends on vacation.