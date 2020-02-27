Rose Bertram Is A Total Smokeshow In A Skimpy Lilac Bikini and Sheer Skirt: ‘Purple Drip’

Rose Bertram shared another sizzling swimwear look with her 801,000 Instagram followers this week. She debuted the skimpy ensemble on Thursday in a lengthy new post that included a total of seven smoking hot photos that sent temperatures soaring on her feed.

The Belgian bombshell’s photoshoot was staged in a convenience store lined with shelves full of drinks, snacks, and old cans of motor oil. From outside the frame, an open window allowed an ample amount of sunlight to spill in and illuminate the shop as the 25-year-old struck a variety of poses in a skimpy bikini.

Rose looked like a total smokeshow in her itty-bitty lilac two-piece, which she noted in the caption of her post was from the popular U.K.-based retailer Pretty Little Thing. The brightly colored set included an underwire-style top that was made of a textured, net fabric and featured thin shoulder straps that showcased her toned arms. The piece also boasted a scoop neckline that exposed an ample amount of cleavage — though the model’s audience hardly seemed bothered the NSFW showing of skin.

The blond beauty sported the matching bikini bottoms as well, which featured a high-cut design that exposed her toned legs and curves. Rose also added a daringly short mesh skirt over top that grazed just to her upper thighs and was tied high up on her hips to accentuate her flat midsection. The number was completely sheer, ensuring that her audience would get a glimpse of the rest of her swimwear underneath.

Rose put the finishing touches on her risque look with a pair of chunky white sneakers, as well as a matching lilac handbag. She also added a set of chain necklaces, including one with a nameplate that read “dripping.” The babe wore her signature blond tresses down in voluminous curls that perfectly framed her face. As for her glam, the model kept her color scheme consistent with shimmering purple eyeshadow and coated her lashes in black mascara that made her piercing green eyes pop.

Unsurprisingly, the skin-baring set of snaps proved quite popular with the stunner’s thousands of fans. The upload has earned over 16,000 likes after just three hours of going live to Rose’s feed, as well as dozens of comments with compliments for her latest jaw-dropping display.

“You’re a doll,” one person wrote.

“I love your hair!” said another.

“You’re so perfect, I can’t,” quipped a third.

Others simply opted to use emoji to express their admiration for the photos, with many choosing the heart-eyed and flame emoticons.

Rose has been tantalizing her followers almost daily this week with gorgeous swimwear looks. Another recent post on her page saw her showing off her incredible figure in a bright teal bikini that left little to the imagination. Fans were crazy for that set of snaps as well, which they awarded over 41,000 likes.